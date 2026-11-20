Over the past few years, Cincinnati Bengals WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have established themselves as one of, if not the best WR duos in the NFL.

In 2026, the two have taken their play to another level, and they’re now approaching historic levels. The two stars have their sights set on something no teammates have ever accomplished.

Both receivers are on pace to surpass 1,500 receiving yards this season, a feat that has never been achieved by two players on the same team in NFL history.

Higgins dominated the stat sheet early in the season, while Chase has been particularly impressive in recent weeks, including a spectacular 231-yard performance in Cincinnati’s 38-18 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Both have consistently been featured by QB Joe Burrow, which has helped Cincinnati establish one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.

Chase and Higgins have already put up some historical performances thus far.

During a November 19 press conference ahead of Cincinnati’s Monday night matchup with Washington, Chase made it clear that he knows exactly what the duo could still accomplish.

Ja’Marr Chase Speaks Out on Historic Goal With Tee Higgins

Chase was asked Thursday whether becoming the first teammates to each surpass 1,500 receiving yards in a season would be meaningful to him.

The superstar receiver didn’t hesitate.

“100%,” Chase said during his November 19 press conference.

“I’m definitely speaking it into existence with me and Tee,” he added.

Chase explained that he has already discussed the possibility with Higgins and wants his teammate to recognize how well they’ve been playing together.

The numbers suggest his optimism is justified.

Bengals WRs Chasing History

According to CBS Sports’ John Breech, Chase has recorded 878 receiving yards through nine games, placing him fourth in the NFL.

Higgins isn’t far behind, ranking sixth with 824 yards.

Those totals put Chase on pace for 1,658 receiving yards and Higgins on pace for 1,556 over a 17-game season.

If both can maintain that production, Cincinnati would become the first team in NFL history to have two players reach the 1,500-yard mark in the same season.

They could also break a receiving record that has stood for more than three decades.

In 1995, Detroit Lions receivers Herman Moore and Brett Perriman combined for 3,174 yards, establishing the NFL record for a receiving tandem.

Chase and Higgins are currently on pace to combine for 3,214 yards, potentially surpassing that historic Detroit pairing.

Bengals Receiving Duo Could Cement Place in NFL History

The possibility of breaking these records shows just how productive Cincinnati’s offense has become under quarterback Joe Burrow.

Higgins carried much of the receiving workload during the earlier portion of the season, surpassing 145 yards in three games during a four-game stretch beginning in Week 4.

Chase has since taken over as the offense’s most explosive weapon, recording 32 receptions for 527 yards across Cincinnati’s last three games.

Their ability to alternate dominant performances has made defending the Bengals nearly impossible.

While the Bengals’ ultimate goal remains a Super Bowl championship, their star wideouts are on a historical pace that could set them apart as one of the greatest receiving duos of all time.