Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals are close to getting reinforcement in Swayze Bozeman.

“The Bengals today cleared LB Swayze Bozeman to practice by designating him for return from the Reserve/Injured list,” the Bengals announced in a statement released via their official website on November 19.

“Bozeman, a second-year player, has been on the Reserve/Injured list since Oct. 12 with a forearm injury. Today starts a 21-day period during which he may practice with the team without counting against the 53-player active roster. He is eligible to be activated to the roster at any time during that period.”

They doubled down on their announcement on the 6-foot-2, 225-pound third-year linebacker with a post on X.

Bozeman, 28, is a former undrafted free agent in his third season out of college.

This is his first season with the Bengals. He entered the league with the Kansas City Chiefs and has also spent time with the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants. He has 13 total tackles in 13 games played so far in his career, all as a reserve, and mostly on special teams.

Bengals Announce Decision on Swayze Bozeman

Bozeman has 4 total tackles in four games with the Bengals this season, logging 63 of his 64 snaps in the third phase, per Pro Football Reference.

The Bengals face the Washington Commanders on “Monday Night Football” in Week 11.

That means Thursday is the first day of the week for an injury report, and Bozeman’s level of participation is a new item to monitor. Notably, the Bengals are healthy at linebacker, with Demetrius Knight Jr. having a strong second season, despite having yet to record a sack.

Bozeman will work to find a spot somewhere behind Knight and co-starter Barrett Carter, as well as fellow reserves Jack Kiser, Oren Burks, and Joe Giles-Harris.

Giles-Harris replaced Bozeman on the 53-man roster.

If Bozeman clears all remaining hurdles, Giles-Harris could be the unfortunate casualty as the Bengals make room for him (Bozeman) on the 53-man roster once again. They have until just before their Week 14 showdown against the Chiefs to decide.