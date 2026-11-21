The Cincinnati Bengals made an unfortunate decision on Oren Burks.

“The Bengals today placed LB Oren Burks on the Reserve/Injured list with a groin injury,” the team announced on its official website on November 21. “Burks, a ninth-year player, has played in all nine games this season, totaling seven tackles with one TFL defensively and nine tackles on special teams.”

Burks exited the Bengals’ Week 10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with the injury. The Bengals opened fellow LB Swaze Bozeman’s 21-day practice window on November 19. Cincinnati is set to face the Washington Commanders on “Monday Night Football” in Week 11.

Burks, 31, is in his second season with the Bengals. He started nine games and appeared in all 17 last season.

This season, Burks has appeared in all nine of the Bengals’ contests.

On Thursday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said they would take a daily approach with the veteran linebacker. Placing Burks on injured reserve just two days later is at least a mild disappointment.

Burks must miss at least four games. The earliest he can return is in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.

Bengals Announce Bad News About Oren Burks

The 6-foot-3, 233-pound linebacker began his NFL career as a third-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers, taken 88th overall in 2018. He spent two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024.

For his career, Burks has 281 total tackles, 5 forced fumbles, 3 recoveries, 2.0 sacks, and 1 interception.

Bengals starters Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight will continue to patrol the middle.

However, the news on Burks bodes well for Joe Giles-Harris, whose tenure on the Bengals’ 53-man roster was in question with the return of Bozeman. Now, it is clear that the Bengals will need both players moving forward.

Jack Kiser is the only other linebacker to see action in a game for the Bengals this season amid their defensive resurgence.