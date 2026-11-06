Cincinnati Bengals Get Bad News Before NFL Trade Deadline

On Sunday, the 5-2 Cincinnati Bengals will take on the 3-5 Atlanta Falcons at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

It will mark the last game the Bengals play before the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday. With their strong record and coming off three consecutive wins, the Bengals have put themselves in a position where they can be buyers at the trade deadline.

Cincinnati already made a splash trade prior to the season, as they acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence. That move has worked out well for the Bengals.

Perhaps the biggest area the Bengals could improve on offense is the running back position, where Chase Brown has struggled to find success this season. As a result, the team has been linked to several running backs, including Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who is emerging as one of the most coveted players ahead of the trade deadline.

Cincinnati Bengals Get Bad News on Potential Jonathan Taylor Trade

Unfortunately, the Bengals have received some bad news regarding their chances of landing the Pro Bowl running back.

Bengals Wire’s Chris Roling noted that the Cincinnati Bengals are unlikely to meet Indianapolis’ asking price for the star running back. Roling wrote: “The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t hesitate to trade a top-10 pick for a rare player like Dexter Lawrence.

But they are extremely unlikely to do the same for a running back like Jonathan Taylor.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Indianapolis Colts are on the hunt for a first-round pick or “the equivalent in a Christian McCaffrey–level package” at the deadline.

That’s a no-go for the Bengals. Duke Tobin and Co. aren’t going to give up a first-round pick or a big chunk of an entire draft class for a 27-year-old running back who has a cap number north of $21 million in 2027 and 2028. Not while they still like Chase Brown, too.”



Roling added that Cincinnati should pursue another option, writing: “Taylor is elite, but the position he plays is not as valuable.

The Bengals should hunt for a running back to help the rotation. But names like Breece Hall and Tennessee’s Tony Pollard would make more sense.”

Bengals’ Trade Deadline Plans

Aside from Taylor, the Cincinnati Bengals could also be interested in another Indianapolis Colts playmaker.

Bengals on SI’s Zach Pressnell named wide receiver Josh Downs as a potential target at the deadline. Pressnell wrote: “The Indianapolis Colts will almost certainly sell at the trade deadline, and they could look to move on from wide receiver Josh Downs.

Downs is a very talented option, but he needs a better offense with a more consistent quarterback. The Bengals would give him that with an offense centered around Chase, Higgins, and Joe Burrow. Downs would be a massive upgrade over what the Bengals have on their roster right now. This season, Downs has caught 26 passes for 307 yards coming into Week 8.”