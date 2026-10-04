Bengals Announce Injury Verdict on Star Wideout Ja’Marr Chase

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced Ja’Marr Chase’s injury verdict since leaving the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“WR Ja’Marr Chase is out due to a concussion,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

Chase had 3 receptions for 27 yards before he left the game. The Cincinnati Bengals were off to a slow start against the Jacksonville Jaguars before Chase went down.

Chase’s helmet swung back after a Jacksonville Jaguar defender grabbed a hold of his facemask. Chase did not return to the game.

Now, Jacksonville holds a 13-10 lead in the middle of the third quarter. Cincy will have to execute without Chase for the rest of the game.

Tee Higgins Must Step Up

Tee Higgins was paid handsomely after the 2024 season. Now, he can prove he is a number 1 wide receiver with Ja’Marr Chase being out of the game.

In 2025, the Bengals signed Ja’Maar Chase and Tee Higgins to lucrative long-term contracts with Chase signing a four-year $161 million extension and Higgins signing a four-year, $115 million deal, being the highest paid wide receiver duo in the NFL.

Tee Higgins had 59 catches for 846 yards and scored 11 touchdowns in 15 games. The injury bug is going around the league right now and the Bengals are hoping Chase is not out for long.

Right now, Tee Higgins is up to 8 catches, 103 yards on the day.

Joe Burrow Needs To Be Elite

Burrow already has two interceptions on the day. Cincy cannot afford to turn the ball over in crucial times.

Joe Burrow recently compared this 2026 Bengals team to the legendary 2019 LSU Tigers in the offseason.

“You go back and watch what I said before the 2019 season at LSU,” Burrow said during a June press conference. “I feel very similarly about this team. I’m so excited to get started and get moving. I wish we ramped this right into training camp so we can continue to improve. I feel like there’s so much greatness we’ll be able to achieve this year that I’m just excited to get going.”

“Put pressure on guys. I love it. I thrive in it. We’ll find out who else does. I know we have the kind of people who want to be in that spot. I want everybody talking about the Bengals. I want everybody talking about what I’m saying in my press conferences.”

Joe Burrow needs to be the elite quarterback we know him to be in order for this team to thrive.