Bengals Could Be Without Key Defender After Concerning Injury Update

The Cincinnati Bengals escaped Sunday’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans in a thrilling 43-36 overtime win, but unfortunately, the Bengals didn’t walk away unscathed.

Rookie defensive end Cashius Howell suffered a wrist injury during the game, forcing him to leave early. Now, a concerning video Howell shared has raised questions about how long Cincinnati could go without the young defender.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Russell Heltman, Howell posted an Instagram video from a hospital showing his arm in a substantial cast.

The video raises concerns about a potentially serious injury, although the Bengals have not officially announced a fracture or provided a timetable for Howell’s return.

With Cincinnati preparing to travel to Madrid for Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, the timing could create another challenge for a defensive unit that struggled against Tennessee.

Cashius Howell Shares Concerning Video After Bengals Win

Howell suffered the injury during the third quarter of Sunday’s game at Paycor Stadium.

The rookie was accompanied to the locker room by team trainers before the Bengals officially ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Following the game, head coach Zac Taylor was asked about several injured defenders, including Howell, cornerback DJ Turner II and defensive end Cedric Johnson.

Taylor acknowledged Howell’s wrist injury but could not offer additional information about its severity.

“Cashius, we’ll see. I think it was his wrist,” Taylor said during his official postgame press conference.

Taylor added that he expected to provide another update Monday or Wednesday.

The video of Howell’s arm in a cast is certainly concerning, but it remains unclear whether the injury will require surgery or an extended absence.

Cincinnati could face a difficult decision if Howell needs significant recovery time. A stint on injured reserve would require him to miss at least four games, although no such move has been announced.

Bengals Could Face Another Defensive Challenge

Howell has been an important part of Cincinnati’s new-look defensive line rotation during his rookie season.

The Bengals selected the former Texas A&M standout with the 41st overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Through seven appearances, Howell has recorded six tackles and one sack. While his statistical production has been relatively modest, his role in the defensive line rotation has given Cincinnati another young option on the edge.

His potential absence would be especially notable given the uncertainty surrounding fellow defensive end Shemar Stewart.

Stewart, the Bengals’ 2025 first-round pick, has faced questions about his future in Cincinnati, with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler previously identifying him as a potential trade candidate.

As Heavy previously reported, Fowler suggested Howell’s emergence could give the Bengals additional flexibility if they decided to move Stewart before the NFL trade deadline.

However, a serious injury to Howell could complicate that calculation.

The Bengals also saw Turner and Johnson suffer injuries against Tennessee, potentially leaving several questions for Taylor and his coaching staff heading into the team’s trip overseas.

Despite the defensive struggles and four turnovers, Cincinnati managed to improve to 5-2 with Sunday’s victory.

For now, the Bengals will await further information about Howell’s condition as they prepare for Atlanta. His status could become one of the team’s more important injury developments this week.