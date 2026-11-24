The Cincinnati Bengals received encouraging injury news ahead of Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders on November 23.

According to The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr., cornerback Dax Hill (illness) and offensive guard Dylan Fairchild (oblique) are both active after entering the matchup listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, Washington will be without cornerback Amik Robertson, who has officially been ruled out with an ankle injury.

That’s a notable development for two teams preparing for a primetime showdown, especially with Cincinnati’s passing attack firing on all cylinders.

The Bengals enter Monday riding a five-game winning streak, while quarterback Joe Burrow and his offense will look to keep that momentum going against a Washington secondary missing an important contributor.

Bengals Get Good News on Dax Hill, Dylan Fairchild

According to the Bengals’ official inactives announcement, five Cincinnati players will miss Monday’s game:

S Kyle Dugger

G Dalton Risner

OT Myles Hinton

TE Cam Grandy

DT Landon Robinson

The absence of Risner, who was dealing with injuries to both knees, is particularly noteworthy for Cincinnati’s offensive line.

Fortunately, Fairchild is available after an oblique injury threatened his status for Monday’s matchup.

Hill’s availability is another welcome development. He was dealing with an illness, as much of the team was this week, including QB Joe Burrow.

He will be important to slowing down Jayden Daniels and Co.

Commanders Rule Out Amik Robertson Against Bengals

Washington’s final injury report also brings significant news for Cincinnati’s offense.

The Commanders have ruled out cornerback Amik Robertson, who was questionable coming into the matchup.

Washington’s official list of inactives includes:

CB Amik Robertson

QB Athan Kaliakmanis (emergency third quarterback)

RB Robert Henry Jr.

DT Ricky Barber

G Tanoa Togiai

Robertson’s absence could be a difficult one for a Washington defense preparing to face Burrow and Cincinnati’s talented receiving corps.

While Washington did get some positive news earlier today, with Jacory Croskey-Merritt being active, they can hardly afford to lose starting cornerbacks in this matchup.

The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET as the Bengals look to get a huge road win and improve to 8-2.