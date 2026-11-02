On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals improved to 5-2 after a 43-36 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans.

While the game may have been too close for comfort for Bengals fans, the important thing is Cincinnati came out on top and did not have a setback in their pursuit of ending their three-year postseason drought.

After the game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said, “But there is something to finding a way to win. You guys have watched us play the last two years, and some of these games have gone the other direction.”

With Cincinnati at 5-2, and the NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Bengals have given themselves an opportunity to be aggressive in their pursuit for potential contributors. Before Week 8’s game, one insider revealed that the Bengals may be interested in pulling off a blockbuster move for Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor.

Cincinnati Bengals Get New Jonathan Taylor Trade Report

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Cincinnati Bengals were among the NFL teams that have checked in on Jonathan Taylor’s availability in a potential trade.

Schultz posted on X: “As the #Colts continue to field trade offers for star RB Jonathan Taylor, sources say the Vikings, Giants, Broncos, Bengals and Packers are among the teams that have checked in.

The asking price is believed to be too high right now, but sources do believe a trade is leaning to be more likely than not at this point.”

Bengals on SI’s Russell Heltman wrote: “Cincinnati is clearly trying to upgrade its lowly-ranked rushing attack with a proven talent like Taylor.

The 27-year-old is under contract for $15 million next season and $9.46 million during the 2028 season before hitting the 30-year-old wall that can crush running back efficiency. He and Chase Brown have been comparable in terms of impact, but a two-headed rushing attack with the rest of Cincinnati’s weapons could make them the best offense in the NFL.”

Meanwhile, Bengals Wire’s Chris Roling wrote: “the Bengals checking about running backs right now seems obvious. Even if they’re content with the semi-struggling Chase Brown, the depth is very shaky looking and they just ripped up all their under-center looks because of the struggling ground game.”

Bengals vs. Titans

Despite scoring 43 points in the win against the Titans, Cincinnati’s run game once again struggled. Cincinnati finished the game with only 75 rushing yards on 3.9 yards per carry. Running back Chase Brown had his best game since Week 3, as he finished with 55 rushing yards on 4.6 yards per carry.

While the Titans game proved closer than expected, head coach Zac Taylor expressed that the team still had positive momentum, saying, “Absolutely. I think any time you win, that’s a big box to check. I know we have the guys in there that are happy we won, but they’re not satisfied with our overall performance. Each position group will go through that and find things we have to be better at. That’s just part of it. Obviously it’s better to do after a win, but that doesn’t mean you can dismiss some of the things we know we have to clean up.”