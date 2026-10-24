Bengals Get Major Lamar Jackson Injury News Before Ravens Game

The biggest status NFL fans have been waiting to hear ahead of Sunday’s Week 7 slate is without question that of Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson has missed each of the last two games with a high ankle sprain but logged limited practices on Thursday and Friday.

The two-time MVP also spoke after Friday’s practice and said he felt he was heading in the right direction.

“Right now, I’m headed in the right direction,” Jackson said. “I can’t call it right now. … We’ll see, man. Hopefully.”

On Saturday afternoon, his status became official.

Ravens Rule Out Jackson vs. Bengals

Although Jackson entered the weekend with a questionable tag, the Ravens chose not to wait until Sunday morning and officially ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Ultimately, the team didn’t feel confident enough in Jackson’s ankle to send him onto the field for a pivotal AFC North showdown. Tyler “Snoop” Huntley will now make his third consecutive start in Jackson’s place.

Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “Lamar Jackson has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.”

Lamar Jackson has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2026

NFL Fans React on Social Media

As expected, NFL fans weren’t thrilled to learn there would be no Lamar Jackson versus Joe Burrow matchup, which often delivers an exciting game.

“Three straight weeks without Lamar. ravens fans have officially entered the five stages of grief,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “Of course. An electric game is now going to be terrible.”

Another person wrote, “I can’t say that I’m surprised. There are 10 games remaining after tomorrow’s game, and the Ravens are in think-of-the-big-picture mode. Sitting #8 is the right move. But we can’t fall into the “Huntley’s just a backup QB” trap. Obviously, he’s not Lamar, but that dude can ball.”

“Damn, wanted to see this matchup,” another fan commented.