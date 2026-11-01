Bengals Get Major Update on Potential Blockbuster Trade for Saquon Barkley

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ run game has been underwhelming through their first six games this season.

There’s a lot that factors into it. There’s no secret that Cincinnati is a pass-first team and would be regardless of who’s in the backfield. When you have Joe Burrow at quarterback with wide receivers like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the outside, you’re going to want to throw the ball.

At the same time, Cincinnati has really struggled when trying to establish the run with Chase Brown or Samaje Perine. With the trade deadline set for Nov. 10, rumors have circulated about the Bengals potentially targeting a running back.

Cincinnati has been linked to several running back targets, including Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor and Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley.

Bengals Get Major Update on Barkley

A trade for either player would be a blockbuster, and on Saturday, we found out that the Colts are truly open to moving Taylor.

As for Barkley, despite the Eagles sitting at 2-5, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport revealed Sunday morning that Philadelphia has no intention of trading the star running back.

Via ESPN.com: “Saquon Barkley will not be traded before next week’s trade deadline, sources told NFL Network, putting an end to speculation that the star running back could be on the move with the Philadelphia Eagles trending toward being out of contention.”

Is Barkley Playing on Sunday Night?

The Eagles will travel to Washington to take on the Commanders in a massive divisional matchup that could have major implications for their season.

As of now, all indications point to Barkley being active and ready to go. He made it clear that playing wasn’t much of a question when speaking to the media Friday.

“One day I’m not going to be playing football. Whenever that is, I don’t want to look back and be like, ‘I could’ve gave it a chance and I didn’t,'” Barkley said.

“I like playing football. So if I have an opportunity to play, I’m going to try my best to play.”