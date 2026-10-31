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Cincinnati Bengals Get Major Update on Potential Jonathan Taylor Trade

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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 22: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

There’s no question who the most rumored name is ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor’s name has surfaced in several reports over the last handful of days amid speculation about possible trade interest.

However, on Saturday morning, the most notable update yet emerged on the three-time Pro Bowler.

Colts Open to Trading Taylor

Until Saturday, everything surrounding the possibility of the Colts trading Taylor remained speculative after Indianapolis made two trades earlier this week.

Now, it seems the Colts are officially taking calls. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported that Indianapolis is fully open to doing business on Taylor.

Via ESPN: “The Indianapolis Colts now are open to trading star running back Jonathan Taylor, sources told @RapSheet and me. Multiple teams have reached out to Indianapolis, and those talks are said to be active and ongoing.”

Cincinnati Bengals Not Among Teams Mentioned

Schefter and Rapoport went on to name five teams that have at least gauged the Colts’ interest and inquired about Taylor. The Cincinnati Bengals, who could be in the market for a running back and have surfaced in Taylor trade rumors, were not among them.

The five teams in the report were the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants and Green Bay Packers.

This doesn’t necessarily mean the Bengals won’t call and inquire about Taylor, but it’s hard to see them giving up a plethora of picks to land him at this point.

Colts’ Hefty Asking Price

Even though Indianapolis is now open to doing business, the Colts still hold Taylor in high regard and want a hefty asking price to trade him, according to The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero reported Saturday that the Colts already turned down an offer from an unknown team that included a 2027 second-round pick and more.

That suggests Indianapolis wants either a first-round pick or two high-level picks outside the first round, such as a second- and third-rounder or a second-rounder and multiple fourth- or fifth-round picks. Whatever the package looks like, the Colts want a solid return, and rightfully so, with Taylor under contract for two more seasons.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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