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Bengals Get Massive DJ Turner News After Scary Injury

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Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 27: DJ Turner II #20 and Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals eat the Thanksgiving meal after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 27, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals sit at 5-2 on the season after a wild overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans were an odd team for the Bengals to allow the most points to this season, but it happened. Cam Ward had a solid day, throwing 26 completions on 40 attempts for 2 touchdowns and 304 yards. It was certainly his best performance of the season.

During the fourth quarter, Bengals CB DJ Turner went down with a fourth-quarter injury and was quickly ruled out. Thankfully, Monday brought good news.

Bengals CB DJ Turner May Have Lucked Out After Week 8 Injury

Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 16: Darnell Washington #80 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs with the ball against DJ Turner II #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the game at Acrisure Stadium on November 16, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic brought the good news of the Bengals’ victory Monday regarding DJ Turner.

Good news for the Bengals on DJ Turner. It is a heel injury, and Zac Taylor calls him day-to-day. He will fly to Madrid, and it sounds like there is a good chance he plays. Same scenario for Cedric Johnson.”

To tell the whole story of the Bengals’ injury updates, he also shared some rough news regarding Cashius Howell. Howell will be out “weeks” after a wrist surgery and is “trending” towards IR.

Still, the Bengals will absolutely be thankful for the news about Turner. The injury looked scary at first, especially given how quickly he was ruled out and the location of the ailment. While Turner is day-to-day, it isn’t a guarantee that he’ll be ready to go for Week 9’s action in Spain against Atlanta.

If he isn’t, then the Bengals may look to the free agent market to add depth to the room.

Cincinnati Has Options at CB Amid DJ Turner Injury

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 19: George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after catching a pass over Marshon Lattimore #2 of the Washington Commanders during the first half at AT&T Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Consider some of the names that are currently free agents at the corner position that the Bengals could call upon:

  • Marshon Lattimore
  • Adoree Jackson
  • Jeff Okudah
  • Dwight McGlothern
  • Mike Hilton

The Bengals currently allow the seventh-most passing yards per game in the NFL through their first seven games. On the inverse, they’ve also only allowed the seventh-least amount of passing touchdowns in the same time. From an efficiency standpoint, the pass defense isn’t quite there, even though it isn’t allowing much scoring.

Cincinnati is allowing the 13th-highest EPA/pass in the NFL at -0.06. Where the Bengals have greatly improved this season is pressuring the opposing passer.

In 2025, the Bengals were the 22nd-best team in the NFL in pressure generation at 33.1%. That number in 2026 is up to 37.5%, which is currently the 10th-best in the league. Pressure helps the secondary greatly by allowing less time for things to break free on the back end, and losing Cashius Howell won’t help the Bengals in that regard.

 

 

Brevan Bane Brevan Bane is a sports scribe covering the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Wild, and Cincinnati Bengals. Brevan began his writing career by making a platform on Twitter and leveraging his presence into writing and content creation opportunities for outlets like PurplePTSD, Vikings Territory, The Noise, Hockey Wilderness, and the The Skolcial Network YouTube channel. You can follow him on X @brevmanbane. More about Brevan Bane

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