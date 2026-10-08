Bengals Urged to Reunite With Beloved Star Ahead of Trade Deadline

Improving the defense has been at the top of Bengals fans’ minds for the past few seasons. When the team made multiple free-agent acquisitions and traded its 10th overall pick for Dexter Lawrence, it finally looked as though Cincinnati had shored up that side of the ball.

Still, that hasn’t stopped the trade speculation, including the possibility of a reunion with Falcons safety Jessie Bates III.

Bates spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Bengals before departing for Atlanta in 2023 and remains one of the most recognizable former Cincinnati players in the league.

Now, FanSided’s Dylan Oakley believes bringing Bates back to Cincinnati could help address the team’s defensive concerns.

In an October 7 article for Stripe Hype, Oakley identified Bates as one of several players the Bengals should consider pursuing before the November 10 NFL trade deadline.

Through four games in 2026, the defense has looked much improved, but it hasn’t been perfect. Safety Jordan Battle caught some heat this week after appearing to miss multiple tackles against Jacksonville.

Bates, a beloved player in Cincinnati, would make for a great reunion story. There has been no indication that Cincinnati and Atlanta are actively discussing a deal, however.

Bengals Urged to Bring Jessie Bates Back to Cincinnati

In his October 7 article for Stripe Hype, Oakley identified running back, wide receiver, and safety as positions Cincinnati could upgrade ahead of the deadline.

While acknowledging the Bengals’ defensive improvement, Oakley pointed to missed tackles and inconsistency in the secondary.

He specifically mentioned Jordan Battle, PJ Jules and Kyle Dugger among the safeties who have struggled.

Oakley also noted that Bryan Cook has performed well since joining Cincinnati but missed the Week 4 matchup against Jacksonville because of an ankle injury.

With questions surrounding the position, the writer offered three potential trade targets: Amani Hooker, Andrew Wingard and Jessie Bates III.

He ended the section with a particularly direct message:

“Let’s bring Jessie Bates home…”

Could Jessie Bates Actually Return to Cincinnati?

While a reunion with Bates would certainly be an exciting possibility for Bengals fans, there are some significant obstacles standing in the way.

For one, the Atlanta Falcons don’t have much reason to part ways with one of their best defensive players right now.

After a 0-2 start, Atlanta has rattled off consecutive victories, including a dominant 45-24 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

The Falcons are now 2-2 and looking to build on their momentum. Trading away an established defensive leader like Bates would be surprising for a team hoping to compete for a playoff spot.

Then there’s the Cincinnati side of the deal.

Historically, the Bengals haven’t been particularly aggressive in the trade market, especially during the regular season. A blockbuster move for a veteran safety would certainly be out of character.

However, recent history suggests the front office may be more open to significant moves than it once was.

During the offseason, Cincinnati traded the No. 10 overall pick to the New York Giants for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, one of the biggest acquisitions in franchise history.

The Bengals also made several notable defensive additions in free agency, demonstrating a willingness to invest heavily in a unit that had struggled in recent years.

Those moves don’t mean Cincinnati would pursue Bates, but they suggest the organization has become more willing to make aggressive decisions in pursuit of another championship.

At this point in the season, this remains mostly a speculative, dream scenario for Bengals fans. I would grade this deal as pretty unlikely. Still, recent trades for players like Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons have shown that in the new NFL, almost anything can happen.