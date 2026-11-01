Bengals’ Joe Burrow Makes Honest Statement After Overtime Win Over Titans

It wasn’t pretty by any stretch, but the Cincinnati Bengals improved to 5-2 on Sunday with a thrilling 43-36 overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans.

The Bengals trailed 36-29 late in the fourth quarter before star quarterback Joe Burrow connected with Tee Higgins to tie the game. Cincinnati’s defense, led by Dexter Lawrence, then came up with a pivotal stop to force overtime.

In overtime, Burrow remained in rhythm and ended up rushing for a nine yard touchdown to give the Bengals a 43-36 lead, which held as the final score.

Burrow completed 38 of 48 pass attempts for 462 yards, six total touchdowns and three interceptions. Higgins hauled in 10 receptions for 155 yards and two scores, while Ja’Marr Chase caught 11 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown.

Burrow Drops Honest Quote After Win

Speaking to the media after the game, Burrow kept his answers short and sweet but made an honest statement about grinding out a win he believes the Bengals would have lost in years past.

“We found a way to win today, Burrow said, via Joey DeBerardino. “We’re 5-2. We’ve lost that game the last three years.”

Burrow Made NFL History

Despite the turnovers, Burrow still had a historic day, becoming just the second quarterback in NFL history to record 450 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in a single game.

The last player to accomplish the feat was Norm Van Brocklin, who did it 75 years ago in 1951, according to ESPN Insights.

“I feel like I’ve been throwing it really well this year… (long pause) for the most part,” Burrow said after the game, via Mike Petraglia.

Looking at the Bengals

Cincinnati now sits behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North standings, with the Steelers holding a 6-2 record.

The Bengals will now prepare to head overseas for a Week 9 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid. The game is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET next Sunday.