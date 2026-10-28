Bengals Make Big Announcement on QB Joe Burrow Ahead of Titans Game

The Cincinnati Bengals had a horrible first half against the Baltimore Ravens, and it seemed like it was going to be a long day in a pivotal AFC North matchup.

They trailed 13-0 at halftime and had little offensive production to feel optimistic about heading into the break.

However, after a fiery halftime speech from Ja’Marr Chase and some clear corrections from the coaching staff. The Bengals completely turned things around in the second half.

They had five second-half drives, and all five resulted in touchdowns. They rallied for 35 unanswered points to win 35-13 and improve to 4-2 on the season.

Joe Burrow’s Dominant Performance

For the second consecutive week, Burrow threw four touchdown passes, bringing his total to 15 through the Bengals’ first six games of the season.

He completed 22 of 30 passes for 292 yards and posted a 142.6 passer rating without committing a turnover.

Bengals Make Burrow Announcement

Burrow bolstered his MVP campaign with that performance. And he received official recognition for it on Wednesday as Cincinnati turns its attention to Sunday’s home matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

The NFL named Burrow the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time this season.

“None like 9,” the Bengals posted in reaction to the news.

Burrow Makes Strong Statement After Ravens Win

Following the game, Burrow made it clear that the Bengals know who they are offensively.

“We know who we are, we know who we have to be, and we let our big-time players go and make big-time plays,” Burrow said postgame.

“Your players can bring the fire. And you don’t have to calm each other down despite a coaching staff that might overreact to certain things. That goes with not riding the roller coaster of the emotions of the NFL that I talk to you guys about all the time,” Burrow added. “That really starts with the head coach and permeates down through the rest of the locker room. And that’s how I think it should be.”