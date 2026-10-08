Overlooked Bengals Players Are Turning Heads Amid Injury Concerns

The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense has become known for its star players over the past few years. Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow, and Tee Higgins have rightfully garnered a lot of the public attention.

At some point in every season, however, NFL teams have to call on their depth, their somewhat unheralded players, to step up if they want to be true contenders. With the Bengals sitting at 2-2 and heading into an important matchup with the Miami Dolphins, they might be forced to rely on some of their under-the-radar players.

The team is already dealing with injuries to star wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, potentially leaving quarterback Joe Burrow without his two favorite targets.

While the injuries have dominated headlines, wide receiver Dohnte Meyers and tight end Drew Sample have quietly been earning recognition of their own.

Meyers is putting up impressive numbers in his first NFL season, while Sample is approaching a milestone that only one other Bengals tight end has reached this century.

Dohnte Meyers Earns Major Praise From Zac Taylor

Dohnte Meyers was the story of training camp this offseason. The former CFL player, turned Uber Eats driver, turned NFL receiver showed out in the 2026 offseason, securing himself a coveted 53-man roster spot with the Bengals.

Bengals fans had seen this story before. Mitchell Tinsley made a major impression during the 2025 preseason, but limited opportunities behind Chase and Higgins held him to just eight catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns. He was recently re-signed from Houston’s practice squad after failing to make Cincinnati’s initial 53-man roster in 2026.

Meyers looks to be different, however. He has been forced into a larger role amid injuries to both Chase and Higgins. He hauled in seven receptions for 82 yards last weekend against Jacksonville, looking explosive after the catch.

His play has earned high praise from head coach Zac Taylor.

According to an October 7 report from Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson, Taylor compared Meyers’ ability to make defenders miss to that of All-Pro receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

“In terms of the make-miss burst to go get big plays, he’s as close to Ja’Marr as we’ve probably had,” Taylor said.

Taylor was clear that Chase belonged in a class of his own, but he suggested that Meyers had similar qualities in terms of run-after-the-catch ability.

Drew Sample Approaches Rare Bengals Milestone

Meyers isn’t the only “unsung hero” for the 2026 Bengals. The perennially underrated Drew Sample is getting ready to suit up for his 100th game with Cincinnati.

He is the longest-tenured Bengal currently on the roster. He would become just the second Bengals tight end to reach 100 appearances with the franchise during the 21st century, joining Reggie Kelly.

Sample has never been much of a factor in the passing game but has been dependable as a blocker throughout his eight years in Cincinnati.

Ahead of his franchise milestone, Zac Taylor had plenty of good things to say about the veteran tight end.

“Consistency. Dependability,” Taylor said, according to a report by OnSI’s Jay Morrison. “His first combine interview with us was a 10 out of 10. You could really see what kind of person you were getting in the room.”

Taylor went on to praise his versatility and his ability to play special teams, tight end, and even running back.

Bengals Could Need Unsung Contributors Against Miami

With Cincinnati preparing for a crucial road matchup against Miami, the importance of players like Meyers and Sample should not be overlooked.

The Bengals have relied heavily on their stars in recent seasons, but with injuries mounting, contributions from lesser-known players could be essential to getting Cincinnati back into the win column.