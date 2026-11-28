Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Colbie Young is starting to get more work in recent weeks and just caught his first touchdown against the Washington Commanders in Week 11. Quarterback Joe Burrow understands that Young is a rookie and that the team flows through their stars, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

At the same time, he is excited about Young’s progress and thinks that he can continue to do more as the season closes out.

“I love his mindset,” said Burrow. “He takes coaching really well and seems to never make the same mistake twice, and he wants to be great.”

Burrow added that he has the tools and the desire to improve. So, he is high on how Young could finish the season.

“And he just continues to try to get better, and when you have guys like that, he has all the physical tools,” added Burrow. “When you have guys that want to be better and want to get those reps, then typically they do get better.”

The fourth-round rookie has three catches for 13 yards this season.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Opens Up On WR Colbie Young

Burrow noted that he is aware of how tough it can be for rookies like Young and Jack Endries to get into the mix when the offense is centered around Higgins and Chase. That is why he is so high on Young.

“They’ve had one training camp, and you get into the season, and you’re thrown into 5 and 1 most of the time, and Mike (Gesicki) will have his spots and Chase Brown will have his spots, and those guys as they get more and more reps, their roles will continue to grow,” said Burrow. “And I think they’ve done a great job with the limited opportunities that they’ve had so far, and we’ll just keep working and keep getting better.”

Young played 27 snaps in the first four weeks of the season. He missed a few games with a knee injury and came back in Week 7. In the past four weeks, he is averaging 21.5 snaps per game.

Bengals Are Calling on Young More

Burrow added that last week, the Washington Commanders sold out to stop Higgins and Chase. So, the players like Young need to force the Commanders to pay and change their coverage tendencies.

“It just depends on what the defense is showing us,” said Burrow on the potential for Young to produce. “And if they sell out to stop those two guys, as they did on Monday, other guys are going to have to step up. And there’ll be games where it’s a spectrum of how they choose to play us, and certain games other guys are going to get most of the opportunities. In other games, 5-and-1, we’ll get most of them.”

Young was taken 140th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Georgia. Perhaps the biggest question is how his role might change when they bring back Andrei Iosivas from injury. The Bengals play the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.