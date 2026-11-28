The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 11 as the team dropped the opportunity to take a commanding lead in the AFC North division.

Nonetheless, one player received another loss, a financial one, after the NFL announced its fines for Week 11 on Nov. 28. The Bengals’ Dax Hill was hit with a fine for his actions in the loss to the Commanders.

Hill is being fined for a play that was deemed unnecessary roughness due to his hip-drop tackle in the fourth quarter at the 13:54 minute mark. As a result, the league is fining Hill $17,911.

Zac Taylor on Decision That Failed in Loss to Commanders

In the loss to the Commanders, the Bengals decided to get aggressive coming out of the two-minute warning. Joe Burrow found Mike Gesicki for a 32-yard gain, taking the Cincinnati Bengals to the Washington Commanders’ 33-yard line. However, the Bengals struggled to capitalize on the opportunity.

Instead of running down the clock before attempting a field goal, Cincinnati looked to pick up a first down. The gamble backfired as the offense failed to move the chains.

Burrow also had a pass nearly intercepted by Rasul Douglas during the sequence. The Bengals eventually settled for a 56-yard field goal from Evan McPherson, giving Cincinnati a 20-19 lead.

After the loss, Taylor spoke to the media to discuss his decision-making process on that drive as Cincinnati went ahead 20-19, but allowed 46 seconds on the clock.

“We were trying to get the first down,” Taylor told reporters after the Bengals 22-20 loss to the Commanders on Nov. 23. “That was our biggest takeaway. Obviously, they had to use a timeout because of an injury, which they weren’t planning on doing.

“But we wanted to throw the ball and get the first down so that we could end it with a field goal and they wouldn’t get the option to get the ball back. But I think that’s just overall, you run it twice, and then you’re disappointed you’re in a fourth-and-9 and kicking a field goal.

“They’re going to get the ball back with whatever it was, 50 seconds left, not counting that injury timeout because you can’t anticipate that. But that was the mindset there.”

What Bengals Were Lacking in Week 11 Loss to Washington

Meanwhile, the loss to the Commanders was still a topic on Nov. 27 as Ja’Marr Chase explained why he sensed a lack of energy from the team during the loss on Nov. 23.

“I noticed their energy, and they had more energy than us,” Chase told reporters (h/t Mike Petraglia). “So that’s the big thing that I see. There’s stuff that I can say at the end of the day. I probably won’t.

“I would love to see how people respond in the moment without anybody having to tell them something. I would love that. But if we were down, then I would say something. But I don’t think we’re down. I just think in the moment we didn’t have as much energy as they did.”