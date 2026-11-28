The weather around the NFL hasn’t been great this week, as we saw Thursday night during the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills matchup. The same was true again on Black Friday in Pittsburgh when the Denver Broncos faced the Steelers.

Unfortunately, those conditions are expected to continue Sunday, with several more games across the country potentially dealing with ugly weather.

One of those games could be in Cincinnati, Ohio, where the New Orleans Saints are traveling to face the Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Bengals-Saints Could Face Delay

In fact, this game could be one to watch for a potential weather delay.

According to Local 12 WKRC-TV Chief Meteorologist John Gumm, the second half of Sunday’s game, particularly the fourth quarter, could “get downright ugly,” with heavy rain, thunder and lightning all possible.

“Latest hi-res modeling tonight shows things may get downright ugly in the weather during the 4th quarter of the Bengals–Saints game on Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati,” Gumm posted on X. “Some heavy rain – even lightning and thunder will be possible.”

Latest hi-res modeling tonight shows things may get downright ugly in the weather during the 4th quarter of the @Bengals-@Saints game on Sunday at Paycor Stadium in #Cincinnati. Some heavy rain – even lightning and thunder will be possible. ⛈️🌧️🏈 @Local12 @MikeHossComm https://t.co/wHTEjbr5S7 — John Gumm (@JohnGumm) November 28, 2026

If lightning strikes while the game is underway within roughly an 8-10 mile radius, officials would have to suspend play and enforce a weather delay. Play would remain paused for at least 30 minutes after the first lightning strike. Every new lightning strike would reset the time.

We saw a similar situation earlier this season when lightning forced officials to delay the Cleveland Browns-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game with roughly a minute remaining. The delay lasted well over an hour before officials resumed play.

Looking at Bengals in the Rain

The Bengals played in their first rainy game of the season last Monday night against the Washington Commanders, when it poured for pretty much the entire first half.

They didn’t look particularly great, but still held a 10-7 lead at halftime before eventually losing 22-20 on a game-winning field goal by Washington.

However, the fact that Cincinnati just played in tough conditions could work to its advantage. The Saints rarely play in the rain because they play their home games in a dome in New Orleans.

Running the ball will be especially important in wet conditions, something the Bengals haven’t consistently committed to doing this season. We could see a heavy dose of Chase Brown and Samaje Perine if Cincinnati leans on its ground game Sunday.