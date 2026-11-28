The Cincinnati Bengals will officially welcome wide receiver Andrei Iosivas back to the field on game day in Week 12 against the new Orleans Saints.

However, the decision to activate the 6-foot-3 playmaker from injured reserve, where he had been since Week 2 against the Houston Texans due to a thumb injury, has come at another player’s expense.

Nevertheless, this is good news for Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense.

“We have activated WR Andrei Iosivas to the roster and waived S Russ Yeast,” the Bengals announced in a post on X on November 28.

Iosivas, 27, is a former sixth-round pick, taken with the 206th overall selection by the Bengals in the 2023 draft. He has three receptions for 19 yards this season, and a 87-1,049-12 line so far in his career.

He is a distant but trusted third option for Burrow behind Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Higgins is listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s matchup with the Saints due to a hamstring injury that sidelined him during Friday’s practice session.

“Bengals WR Tee Higgins just woke up with some soreness today,” ESPN’s Ben Baby reported on X on November 27. “Cincinnati gave him the day to work through it. Not a concern for Sunday’s game vs. New Orleans.”

Bengals Cut Russ Yeast to Make Room for Andrei Iosivas

Iosivas’ return pushes Yeast of the Bengals 53-man roster, but he could be a prime candidate to return to the practice squad. That is where the former Los Angeles Rams draft pick (253rd overall in 2022) was before signing to the 53-man roster in Week 7.

Yeast, 27, has appeared in six games for the Bengals this season. He has 8 combined tackles, but is superfluous with the return of Bryan Cook.

Shed his injury designation for the Saints game after navigating an ankle issue.

The Bengals lost to the Washington Commanders in Week 11, but should see Burrow continue his MVP-caliber season with Iosivas back in the fold. His time away also gave teammates Colbie Young and Dohnte Myers more opportunities and valuable experience.