Bengals QB Makes Surprising Offer to Cover Caleb Williams’ $23K NFL Fine

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has made headlines for a second consecutive week because of the cleats he’s wearing on the field.

Williams was fined roughly $11,000 last week for wearing Caddix cleats, which violate the NFL’s rules regarding unauthorized logos.

The Bears star didn’t back down, wearing the cleats again last week. The NFL responded with another fine, this time doubling the amount to just over $23,000. His two fines now total $35,823.

𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄: The NFL has now DOUBLED the fine against Bears QB Caleb Williams from ~$11K to $23.8K for wearing Caddix cleats against the Falcons. These cleats are specially designed with technology to reduce non-contact knee and ankle injuries. The NFL needs to do better 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/v1g40l35Rx — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 30, 2026

Why Is Williams Wearing the Cleats?

Williams continues to wear the Caddix cleats because of their technology, which is designed to reduce non-contact knee and ankle injuries.

Those injuries have plagued NFL players for years, and the Bears quarterback appears willing to accept weekly fines rather than give up footwear he believes offers added protection.

It also seems Williams has some prominent supporters backing his decision.

Bengals QB Joe Flacco Offers to Pay Williams’ Fines

Cincinnati Bengals veteran quarterback Joe Flacco spoke out this week as a longtime supporter of Caddix cleats. He said he’s willing to personally cover Williams’ fines to ensure the young quarterback can continue wearing the footwear he trusts.

“If Caleb gets fined again for wearing Caddix, I’ll pay the fine myself,” Flacco said. “I’ve worn these cleats for years, and I know firsthand the difference they make. When you’re playing at this level, you need equipment you can trust.

“This isn’t about making a statement or breaking the rules just to break them. It’s about wearing gear that works for you and helps keep you safe on the field. If Caleb believes in Caddix the way I do, I’m happy to stand behind him.”

Joe Flacco is covering Caleb Williams’ $23k fine for the “unauthorized logo” on his Caddix cleats, totaling $35,823 over two weeks. Caddix also put up a billboard in Chicago in support. 📸: Getty / Caddix https://t.co/TSM7UU0Uuu — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) October 30, 2026

Fans React on Social Media

NFL fans rallied around Williams on social media, praising Flacco for his generosity and willingness to cover the fines.

“Joe Flacco is a dude. What a guy,” one fan wrote.

Someone else added, “This is why Joe Flacco is HIM!”

Another person commented, “It’s impossible to hate Joe Flacco.”

“Salute to Joe,” another fan wrote.