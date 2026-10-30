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Bengals QB Makes Surprising Offer to Cover Caleb Williams’ $23K NFL Fine

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CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 02: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears and Joe Flacco #16 of the Cincinnati Bengals embrace follow the game at Paycor Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has made headlines for a second consecutive week because of the cleats he’s wearing on the field.

Williams was fined roughly $11,000 last week for wearing Caddix cleats, which violate the NFL’s rules regarding unauthorized logos.

The Bears star didn’t back down, wearing the cleats again last week. The NFL responded with another fine, this time doubling the amount to just over $23,000. His two fines now total $35,823.

Why Is Williams Wearing the Cleats?

Williams continues to wear the Caddix cleats because of their technology, which is designed to reduce non-contact knee and ankle injuries.

Those injuries have plagued NFL players for years, and the Bears quarterback appears willing to accept weekly fines rather than give up footwear he believes offers added protection.

It also seems Williams has some prominent supporters backing his decision.

Bengals QB Joe Flacco Offers to Pay Williams’ Fines

Cincinnati Bengals veteran quarterback Joe Flacco spoke out this week as a longtime supporter of Caddix cleats. He said he’s willing to personally cover Williams’ fines to ensure the young quarterback can continue wearing the footwear he trusts.

“If Caleb gets fined again for wearing Caddix, I’ll pay the fine myself,” Flacco said. “I’ve worn these cleats for years, and I know firsthand the difference they make. When you’re playing at this level, you need equipment you can trust.

“This isn’t about making a statement or breaking the rules just to break them. It’s about wearing gear that works for you and helps keep you safe on the field. If Caleb believes in Caddix the way I do, I’m happy to stand behind him.”

Fans React on Social Media

NFL fans rallied around Williams on social media, praising Flacco for his generosity and willingness to cover the fines.

“Joe Flacco is a dude. What a guy,” one fan wrote.

Someone else added, “This is why Joe Flacco is HIM!”

Another person commented, “It’s impossible to hate Joe Flacco.”

“Salute to Joe,” another fan wrote.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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