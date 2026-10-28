Bengals Star Ends 13-Year Drought With Major NFL Honor

The Cincinnati Bengals have plenty to celebrate following their remarkable 35-13 comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 25.

Joe Burrow threw four second-half touchdowns, the defense shut out Baltimore after halftime, and Cincinnati returned from its bye week with an important AFC North victory.

Naturally, most of the attention has gone to Burrow and the Bengals’ suddenly formidable defense.

But one of Cincinnati’s less-heralded players has now received some recognition of his own.

Punter Ryan Rehkow was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday, October 28, following an outstanding performance against the Ravens.

The honor was the first of Rehkow’s NFL career, and it ended a 13-year drought for Bengals punters.

While the offense and defense have generated most of the headlines this season, Rehkow’s performance provided another reminder that special teams can make an important difference.

Bengals’ Ryan Rehkow Ends 13-Year Drought With AFC Honor

According to the Bengals’ official announcement, Rehkow became Cincinnati’s first punter to earn AFC Special Teams Player of the Week since Kevin Huber accomplished the feat in Week 13 of the 2013 season.

It was a well-deserved honor after Rehkow consistently pinned the Ravens deep in their own territory.

The 27-year-old punted four times for 184 yards, finishing with a net average of 46 yards per punt.

All four punts were downed inside Baltimore’s 12-yard line, including three inside the six.

Just as impressively, Rehkow recorded zero touchbacks and allowed zero punt-return yards.

He led all NFL punters in Week 7 with four punts inside the 20-yard line and the league’s best net punting average among players with at least four attempts.

When Rehkow took over as the Bengals’ starting punter in 2024, fans immediately noticed his strong leg. That said, he struggled at times with accuracy and placing kicks early in his career.

The fact that Rehkow has not allowed a single touchback this season is telling of his improved accuracy.

Rehkow, the punter of a strong offensive team, has understandably been in the background for most of his career.

This week, however, some of the spotlight belongs to him.

Ryan Rehkow’s Award Reminds Fans Why Special Teams Matter

Winning football games takes more than scoring touchdowns and making sacks. Field position, kicking, and coverage can be the difference in close games.

Just look at the New England Patriots dynasty under Bill Belichick. The Patriots placed enormous value on special teams, with players like Matthew Slater becoming integral parts of their championship teams.

Slater earned 10 Pro Bowl selections and helped New England win three Super Bowls, demonstrating that special teams excellence deserves recognition alongside offensive and defensive success.

The Bengals are getting strong contributions in that department so far.

As Heavy previously reported, kicker Evan McPherson earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors in September after converting all eight of his field goal attempts.

Now Rehkow is getting some recognition of his own.

Rehkow’s award is a reminder that there’s more to a successful football team than its biggest stars.

If Cincinnati hopes to make another Super Bowl run, dependable special teams could prove just as important as its explosive offense and improved defense.