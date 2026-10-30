Ex-Bengals Starter Abruptly Cut by AFC Team Before Week 8

This offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals revamped their defense in hopes of ending a three-year playoff drought.

Cincinnati brought in key players in free agency like Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen. The Bengals did not stop there as they traded their first-round pick for three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

However, the linebacker position was one the Bengals opted not to address. Despite Barret Carter and Demetrius Knight struggling as rookie starters, Cincinnati opted to show faith in their development and keep them as starters.

One alternative could have seen the Bengals reunite with a player who started 88 games for them. Now, that player has once again become a free agent.

Former Cincinnati Bengals Linebacker Released by Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts announced they had released former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt.

Bengals Wire’s Chris Roling wrote of the news: “One week removed from being elevated to the Indianapolis Colts’ active roster from the practice squad and playing 20 snaps, the Colts have now released Pratt from the practice squad.

It’s a common game with Pratt and the Colts as of late. Last year, Pratt joined the Colts and former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo in the middle of last season and overall had 100-plus tackles. He had originally suited up for the Las Vegas Raiders before getting cut.”

With the Bengals, Pratt appeared in 96 regular-season games. He registered 616 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, seven interceptions and 3.5 sacks. Perhaps Pratt’s biggest moment with the Bengals occurred when he intercepted Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to seal a win in the Wild Card round, ending a playoff win drought that went back to 1991.

Germaine Pratt’s Bengals Tenure

In 2025, Pratt requested and was granted his release from the Bengals. Since then, his career has been up-and-down, but he’s managed to comment on Cincinnati’s situations on occasion.

This offseason, he appeared to take a shot at Cincinnati. When someone on X posted a video of draft prospect Darrell Jackson Jr. and linked him to the Bengals, Pratt took the opportunity and replied, “Sorry they won’t draft no dogs on the dline.”

Despite his comments, he still appeared open to a reunion with the Bengals this season. After the second week of the season, Bengals on SI’s Landon Belote wrote: “Germaine Pratt responded to posts on X from fans calling for a reunion between he and the Bengals after a brutal week 3 loss to the Steelers. He emphasized that behind the Bengals improved defensive line he would bring positive results highlighted with a clip of a TFL from the teams 2024 victory over the Cowboys. “I know… the dline will get double team and results,” Pratt responded on X.”

Belote added of a potential reunion: “Pratt is not in his prime anymore, but he could absolutely help stabilize the Bengals young linebacker room if given the opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Cincinnati’s second-year linebackers continue to struggle as starters. Charlie Goldsmith wrote on his Substack: “Knight and Carter need to be better. This season, five NFL linebackers have allowed at least 275 yards in coverage. That group includes both Knight and Carter even though the Bengals have already had their bye week and have played one fewer game than the rest of the league.”