Bengals Urged to Pursue $51 Million All-Pro Amid Eagles Trade Buzz

The Cincinnati Bengals made major investments in their defense during the offseason, but another blockbuster addition could be on the table ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

With the Philadelphia Eagles struggling and potentially listening to offers for multiple players, Cincinnati has been urged to pursue All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun.

The 29-year-old defender signed a three-year, $51 million contract with Philadelphia in 2025 after helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

Baun has since remained a key part of Philadelphia’s defense, but questions about the team’s direction have created speculation about which veterans could be available.

For Cincinnati, acquiring Baun would represent another aggressive move designed to support Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ championship aspirations.

There is no indication that the Bengals have contacted Philadelphia about a potential deal, but rumors are starting to circulate this time of year.

Bengals Urged to Pursue Eagles All-Pro Zack Baun

Gerard Angelo Samillano of Stripe Hype identified Baun as one of three Eagles players Cincinnati should consider acquiring.

In his October 27 article, Samillano argued that Baun could strengthen a linebacker group that remains one of the weaker areas of an otherwise improved Bengals defense.

The proposal comes as Philadelphia faces considerable uncertainty following quarterback Jalen Hurts’ serious medical diagnosis and a disappointing 38-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Hurts is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season while recovering from blood clots.

Howie Roseman, the Eagles GM, is known around the NFL for his aggressive trading mentality. Usually that means adding players at the deadline to help bolster a playoff run.

With the Eagles struggling to a 2-5 record and without their starting QB for the rest of the season, there is speculation that Roseman could be aggressive as a seller at this year’s deadline.

Baun has already attracted reported interest from another NFC team, which could complicate things.

According to Easton Butler of Packer Report, the Green Bay Packers contacted Philadelphia to inquire about the linebacker.

“The Packers have reportedly called the Eagles about LB Zack Baun, per sources,” Butler wrote on X.

This suggests there could already be competition for Baun if the Eagles decide to move him, meaning the Bengals might have to be aggressive to land him.

Would Zack Baun Be Worth the Price for Bengals?

The Bengals have enjoyed a dramatic defensive improvement since overhauling their personnel during the offseason.

The acquisition of Dexter Lawrence from the New York Giants provided an immediate upgrade along the defensive line, while additions such as Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook helped reshape the unit.

Those changes have contributed to Cincinnati’s 4-2 start and helped the defense become one of the NFL’s more productive pass-rushing groups.

However, the Bengals have continued relying on second-year linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter.

Both players have shown improvement after difficult rookie seasons, but neither has established himself as the kind of proven defensive leader Baun has become.

Adding a proven, All-Pro player like Baun would certainly give the linebacker room a boost. It would also bring in a great mentor for Knight and Carter to learn from.

For the Bengals, this feels like an aggressive move that could help power a Super Bowl run. As of now, the Eagles have not publicly expressed any interest in trading Baun.

Should he become available, however, the Bengals should at least check on his price. Adding a difference-maker in the middle of the field would help solidify this already much-improved Bengals defense.