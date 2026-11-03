Adam Schefter Reveals Strong Bengals Trade Pivot

The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly one of the six teams that have made an aggressive offer to the Indianapolis Colts for running back Jonathan Taylor. However, Adam Schefter mentioned that if the Colts do trade Taylor, there will be five teams that are looking to pivot, and the Bengals would be one of those teams. So, the NFL Insider told the Pat McAfee show that the Bengals’ best pivot would be Breece Hall.

“We mentioned these teams that have potentially checked in on Jonathan Taylor; all have some level of interest,” said Schefter to McAfee. “So inevitably, if the Colts decide that they are going to part ways with Jonathan Taylor, that means there are going to be three or four other teams that do not get him. So if you don’t get Jonathan Taylor, does Breece Hall become the next running back trade target for the teams that were checking in on a running back like Jonathan Taylor?”

Schefter noted that the coaching staff has made it clear that the Jets are not looking to sell. He noted that he does not predict a trade happening, but he does expect teams to pivot to Hall in the coming days.

Cincinnati Bengals Could Trade for New York Jets Running Back Breece Hall

Jets third-year running back Braelon Allen has exploded in the couple of weeks that Hall has missed due to injury. Hall is expected to be back in Week 9. So, the Jets could showcase him, and he could prove he is healthy.

Then, the Jets could trade him and turn to Allen. Allen is signed beyond this year, while Hall is not. He is also younger, with few carries to his name. So, the Jets trading Hall does make sense.

Cincinnati is not the only team with suggested interest in running backs. The New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, and Minnesota Vikings join them. So, even if Taylor does not go to the Bengals, there would be a few other teams bidding for Hall. That will make the trade price go up and the chances of Hall getting traded higher.

Bengals Have Need at Running Back

The Bengals have tried to hand the rushing attack to fourth-year rusher Chase Brown, but he has not taken over. Browns yards per attempt are down from 4.2 as a career average to 3.6. It was 4.4 last season. His success rate is also at its worst since his rookie season.

He went from 62 yards per game in 2024 to 60 yards per game in 2025. This year, he is averaging 49 yards per game.

The team has started to push in veteran journeyman Samaje Perine over him at times. Brown is not signed beyond this year, and Perine is not in the Bengals’ plans beyond this year. Adding a running back makes sense. Whether it be Taylor, Hall, or another option, the Bengals will be active.