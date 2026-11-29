Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is inactive and not going to play for the team in Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints. Higgins was healthy through most of the week, but popped up on the injury report on Friday due to a hamstring injury. The severity of the injury was unknown.

His official injury designation before the game was questionable.

Higgins was seen arriving at the game as one of the earliest players. He was out on the field testing things prior.

However, Higgins was not seen warming up with the team just 15 minutes before inactives were named.

“No sign of Tee Higgins (questionable, hamstring) out here in pregame warmups. We will get the official inactives in 15 minutes, but that’s an ominous sign for his availability,” tweeted Paul Dehner of The Athletic.

Andrei Iosivas, Dohnte Meyers, and Colbie Young were the three wideouts behind Chase in warm-ups.

Cincinnati Bengals Make Tee Higgins Inactive in Week 12 Against New Orleans Saints

Higgins is having a breakout seventh year for the Cincinnati Bengals. While the star wide receiver has gone over 1,000 yards twice and over 900 yards four times, he is averaging a career-high 86.7 yards per game. That is despite injuries impacting his stats in the past two weeks.

Higgins had a bit of an injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 and left the game with a knee injury. He came back for a bit, but left later.

He didn’t come back because the game was out of reach, but Zac Taylor noted that he was okay. Higgins did pop up on the injury report with that knee injury, but he practiced in full throughout the week and was fine to play against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football in Week 11.

However, Higgins was held to two catches for 43 yards in a loss to the Commanders. He did not have a knee injury on the injury report throughout the week, but now he’s popped up with a hamstring.

So, this injury appears to be completely separate. However, Higgins has had multiple ailments over the past two weeks, and it has led to averaging just 50 yards per game.

Bengals Need Higgins to Reach Super Bowl Heights

With Higgins having such a strong year, there is a smart thought of sitting him, especially against a Saints team that is 3-7. The Bengals’ passing attack is at its best when Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are firing.

The team would rather see Higgins healthy in the playoffs than limp through the end of the year and not be close to 100%. So, it will be a fine line for the Bengals to walk. They cannot risk losses, as they are not only in the race for the AFC North. They could still be the top seed in the AFC.

He has not looked his best in the past two weeks, and now he has a new injury to worry about. Rookie Colbie Young could see more work if Higgins is pulled or misses time. Burrow noted he expects more from the rookie.