CBS Makes J.J. Watt Announcement Before Calling Bengals-Ravens Game

While J.J. Watt will always be remembered for his illustrious playing career as one of the game’s most elite pass rushers, he’s carved out a pretty great gig as a broadcaster.

Watt started his media career in 2023 as a studio analyst. He’s now in his second year in the booth as a color commentator.

Last year, he worked alongside Ian Eagle on CBS Sports’ No. 2 broadcast team. This year, he joined the network’s No. 1 team alongside the great Jim Nantz.

Watt took over for Tony Romo before the season after Romo’s arrest on suspicion of DWI prompted CBS to place him on leave. Romo and the network eventually agreed to part ways.

CBS Makes Announcement on Watt

Watt is coming off calling the Buffalo Bills’ showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6. And his Week 7 assignment is another thriller.

He’ll travel to Baltimore to call the massive AFC North rivalry matchup between the Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

Ahead of the game, CBS made a big announcement regarding Watt.

The 37-year-old has officially agreed to a multi-year deal to remain the NFL on CBS’ lead game analyst. He’ll continue working alongside Nantz and field reporter Tracy Wolfson.

Via CBS: “JJ Watt Agrees to Multi-Year Deal to Serve as NFL ON CBS Lead Game Analyst. Watt will continue to call the Network’s top games alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson as CBS Sports’ lead NFL announce team.”

JJ Watt Agrees to Multi-Year Deal to Serve as NFL ON CBS Lead Game Analyst Watt will continue to call the Network’s top games alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson as CBS Sports’ lead NFL announce team. https://t.co/Wgb2jew4oP https://t.co/StqMDtHnyK — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) October 22, 2026

Watt Reacts to News

In a press release, Watt said he felt “honored and grateful” to continue representing CBS.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful to have the opportunity to represent CBS Sports and all of the fantastic people who make this place so special,” Watt said. “From the brotherhood of THE NFL TODAY to my crews calling games, I couldn’t ask for better teammates alongside me on this television journey. I am thankful to David Berson for his leadership, vision and trust. I love this job and can’t wait to see ya Sunday with Jim and Tracy and many more Sundays to come!”