Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Gets Good News Amid Tee Higgins Situation

Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase did not take the NFL’s decision against him lightly.

Chase took action following the multiple fines levied against him and teammate Tee Higgins for what the NFL deemed “obscene gestures” over what the Bengals duo claims is a variation of the “People’s Elbow” wrestling move made famous by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Regardless of what the true meaning is behind the action, the NFL has decided that its initial ruling against Chase was incorrect.

“Chase’s $14,926 fine was successfully appealed as the punishment was overturned by #NFL and #NFLPA appeals officer Derrick Brooks, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson wrote on October 13. “This fine that was overturned stemmed from Chase celebrating a touchdown during a road victory over the #Texans at Reliant Stadium.”

The NFL fined Chase twice for the gesture, and both were overturned.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the NFL appeals office said in a letter, ““On appeal, Mr. Chase … further contended that even if he committed the violation, his fine should be reduced because he received no warning that this was not allowed.

“He added that this is a new celebration with his teammate and that it is not offensive. Mr. Chase finally stated that the NFL is assuming the worst of him and his teammate without discussing with the NFLPA.”

Tee Higgins Still Waiting as Ja’Marr Chase Gets Good News

Despite the good news for Chase, the Bengals star’s co-conspirator in the celebration’s situation remains uncertain. That is because it is unknown if Higgins followed Chase’s lead following the NFL’s initial decision.

“Higgins was fined four times for $59,704 and Chase twice for $29,852,” Wilson wrote. “It’s unclear if Higgins appealed his fines.”

Higgins faces an additional caveat regarding his decision.

Three of his four infractions were the same as Chase’s: an “obscene gesture.” But his fourth offense was “Illegal celebrations and vulgar acts.” It is just as unclear if that is merely a matter of semantics. It stands out amid the consistency of the punishment otherwise.

The Bengals duo was part of a brief stretch that garnered negative attention to the NFL. Many felt the league was overaggressive in penalizing players over their touchdown celebrations.

The league overturned several fines over celebrations they previously deemed violations.

Again, all of that bodes well for Higgins, especially with Chase’s verdict being favorable. But it simply is not certain if he took to the requisite steps to benefit from the quick reversal of sentiments from the NFL office.

Bengals Get Best News Possible on Star WR Duo

The fine news is good. However, the Bengals got even better news about Chae and Higgins in their win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

Both players finished the contest.

Chase entered the game coming off a week in the concussion protocol after leaving early in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He finished Week 5 with six receptions, 77 yards, and 1 touchdown.

Higgins’ (groin) had a quieter day. He hauled in two of his four targets for 22 yards. He still played 69% of the Bengals’ offensive snaps.

That is just shy of his average for the 2026 season, per Pro Football Reference.

The Bengals are heading into their bye week. That gives Higgins (and Chase and the rest of the team) some time to heal up. When they return in Week 7, the Bengals will face one of their AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens. That tilt is on the road.