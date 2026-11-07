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Cincinnati Bengals Get Major Update on Potential Jonathan Taylor Trade

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Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 25: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball past Isaiah Rodgers #2 of the Minnesota Vikings to score a touchdown in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals have been involved in trade rumors surrounding Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor for well over a week now.

However, five or six other teams have also entered the conversation.

Taylor is easily the most high-profile player reportedly available, and the Colts know that. That’s why Indianapolis has maintained an extremely high asking price as the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaches.

Bengals Get Major Update on Taylor

Indianapolis could lower its asking price by Tuesday, but the Colts currently want a hefty return for their star running back.

According to The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero, Taylor has a better chance of staying in Indianapolis than getting traded to Cincinnati or another team.

“Three days before the NFL trade deadline, the most likely destination for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is … staying in Indianapolis,” Pelissero reported. “And only the type of blockbuster offer no team has made could pry him out.”

It’s hard to imagine the Bengals outbidding every other team to meet the Colts’ asking price, which makes a trade to the Queen City seem unlikely at this point unless something unexpected changes over the coming days.

Looking at the Bengals

Cincinnati is 5-2 overall and currently in Madrid, Spain, preparing to take on the Atlanta Falcons. The game will kick off Sunday morning for viewers in the United States.

The Bengals haven’t given much indication of whether they’ll buy at the trade deadline or stick with their current roster.

However, Cincinnati certainly has some areas it could improve, and the running game is one of them. The Bengals rank 30th in the NFL in rushing yards per game, averaging just 80.3 as a team.

Chase Brown averages 3.6 yards per carry, while Samaje Perine averages 3.9 YPC as the Bengals’ two leading backs.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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