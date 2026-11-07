Cincinnati Bengals Get Major Update on Potential Jonathan Taylor Trade

The Cincinnati Bengals have been involved in trade rumors surrounding Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor for well over a week now.

However, five or six other teams have also entered the conversation.

Taylor is easily the most high-profile player reportedly available, and the Colts know that. That’s why Indianapolis has maintained an extremely high asking price as the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaches.

Bengals Get Major Update on Taylor

Indianapolis could lower its asking price by Tuesday, but the Colts currently want a hefty return for their star running back.

According to The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero, Taylor has a better chance of staying in Indianapolis than getting traded to Cincinnati or another team.

“Three days before the NFL trade deadline, the most likely destination for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is … staying in Indianapolis,” Pelissero reported. “And only the type of blockbuster offer no team has made could pry him out.”

Three days before the NFL trade deadline, the most likely destination for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is … staying in Indianapolis. And only the type of blockbuster offer no team has made could pry him out. Trade info galore in The Sweep Insider Notebook: https://t.co/2WjDotrPhy https://t.co/jh4Gu5UU1d — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 7, 2026

It’s hard to imagine the Bengals outbidding every other team to meet the Colts’ asking price, which makes a trade to the Queen City seem unlikely at this point unless something unexpected changes over the coming days.

Looking at the Bengals

Cincinnati is 5-2 overall and currently in Madrid, Spain, preparing to take on the Atlanta Falcons. The game will kick off Sunday morning for viewers in the United States.

The Bengals haven’t given much indication of whether they’ll buy at the trade deadline or stick with their current roster.

However, Cincinnati certainly has some areas it could improve, and the running game is one of them. The Bengals rank 30th in the NFL in rushing yards per game, averaging just 80.3 as a team.

Chase Brown averages 3.6 yards per carry, while Samaje Perine averages 3.9 YPC as the Bengals’ two leading backs.