Cincinnati Bengals Learn Colts’ Asking Price for Jonathan Taylor Trade

The biggest name who could potentially be available on the trade market ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline is Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Indianapolis has already agreed to trades earlier this week, sending six-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Colts received a total of three draft picks for the two players, none of which were first-rounders.

Bengals Learn Colts’ Asking Price for Taylor

While there’s no certainty that the Cincinnati Bengals are actively trying to acquire Taylor from the Colts, they have been among the teams mentioned in trade rumors over the last week.

Now, Cincinnati may have a clearer picture of what it would take to acquire the Pro Bowl running back.

According to Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports, the Colts are looking for a first-round pick in return for Taylor. However, his trade value is viewed as closer to what Christian McCaffrey commanded in 2022: a second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-round pick.

Colts believed to be looking for 1st round pick for Jonathan Taylor but his value is said to be more in the range of the Christian McCaffrey trade from 2022, per @TonyPauline. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 29, 2026

Taylor Comments on Trade Rumors

Speaking to the media Thursday, Taylor addressed the trade rumors surrounding him and made it clear that the situation is out of his control.

“It’s all speculation until stuff started happening,” Taylor said. “Quenton, Buck, those guys are the gold standard of the NFL. Obviously the business side of things, that’s where it sucks. I wish somehow, some way I could’ve won more because I wanted to win for those guys. We wanted to get it done here with those guys.”

Taylor also made it clear that he loves being a member of the Colts organization, where he’s spent his entire seven-year career.

“I’m always proud to wear the Horseshoe, proud to be here,” Taylor said. “Similar to Quenton and Buck, they were proud to wear the Horseshoe, they were proud to be here. But obviously circumstances may cause otherwise. Hopefully that day may not come. But I can’t control that. The only thing I can control is rallying these guys in the locker room. Helping us put together a great plan and executing a great plan for Jacksonville.”