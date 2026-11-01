Cincinnati Bengals Make Big Announcement on QB Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Sunday’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans at 4-2 overall, looking to win their third straight game.

Star quarterback Joe Burrow came into the contest after throwing four touchdowns in each of his previous two games. Against Tennessee, however, the afternoon had plenty of highs and lows.

Cincinnati took a 14-13 lead into halftime after Burrow threw two touchdowns in the first half but also tossed an interception.

Burrow Makes NFL History in 2nd Half

Early in the third quarter, Burrow put himself in rare company in NFL history when he connected with wide receiver Tee Higgins for his third touchdown of the day.

The Bengals announced that Burrow became the third-fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 175 passing touchdowns, accomplishing the feat in 85 career games.

“175 looks good on 9,” the Bengals posted on X.

175 looks good on 9️⃣ https://t.co/L0uExTgPWZ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 1, 2026

Bengals Fans React on Social Media

With the milestone coming midgame and the Bengals struggling against a Titans team sitting at 1-6, Cincinnati’s fanbase wasn’t all that interested.

“No one cares. Best the worst team in football. This is a joke,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “QB1 (but yet the play calling and scheme has some doubting his ability and worth).”

Another person wrote, “Keep throwing the short passes and it going to bite you in the ass today.”

“Just making history,” one more person commented.

Ja’Marr Chase Makes NFL History

Like Burrow, star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase also joined elite company when he scored a touchdown in the first half.

It marked Chase’s 60th touchdown reception of his NFL career, putting him in a group with Jerry Rice, Randy Moss and Rob Gronkowski as the only players to reach that milestone before turning 27.