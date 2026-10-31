Cris Collinsworth Makes Strong Statement on Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a massive win last weekend over the Baltimore Ravens, defeating them 35-13 after outscoring them 35-0 in the second half.

The Bengals scored five consecutive touchdowns across five drives, while their defense shut out the Ravens over the final two quarters.

Now, Cincinnati is set to take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday as it looks to improve to 5-2 and continue climbing the AFC North standings.

Cris Collinsworth Makes Strong Statement on Bengals

Speaking on his podcast, the Pro Football Focus NFL Show, alongside his son, Jac, Collinsworth praised the Bengals, particularly their defense. The unit has made a major leap from last season following the team’s offseason additions.

“These guys have the star power to go a long way,” Collinsworth said. “I just didn’t know we would see it this quickly on the defensive side.

“When your defensive line is playing the way this defensive line played in the second half of the [Ravens game], there’s nothing this team doesn’t have a chance to do.”

The Bengals defense is the real deal https://t.co/FohTlLNDyb — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) October 30, 2026

Jac also highlighted several defensive statistics, noting that the Bengals rank first in the NFL in run stuff rate and share the league lead with 21 sacks through six games.

Looking at the Bengals

Everyone knows what the Bengals bring to the table offensively. They arguably have the best trio in the NFL with quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

But even when Cincinnati’s offense fired on all cylinders in past seasons, its defense struggled, costing the team several games despite the offense scoring 30 or more points.

Cincinnati made it a priority to fix that issue this offseason, starting in free agency with the additions of players such as Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook and Kyle Dugger.

The biggest move came when the Bengals gave up a first-round pick to acquire Dexter Lawrence from the New York Giants. Lawrence has been a game-wrecker for Cincinnati, helping the team build one of the best defensive lines in football.