Bengals Urged to Trade for Super Bowl Winning Offensive Weapon at Deadline

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to be buyers at the trade deadline. With the Philadelphia Eagles sitting at 2-4 and losing their quarterback for the rest of the season, they could be sellers. One name to keep an eye on for the Bengals is tight end Dallas Goedert, according to Joe Goodberry of Locked on Bengals.

“Dallas Goedert at tight end, that could be the tight end you are looking for,” said Goodberry. “That could be your wide receiver three. That could be your slot guy as well. You can get (Mike) Gesicki in the slot even more. I think that could solve some of the things.”

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Gesicki is the Bengals’ current tight end. So, Goodberry does not see Goedert immediately replacing him, but rather making life easier for him.

Cincinnati Bengals Could Trade for Dallas Goedert

Goedert is a former second-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent all nine seasons of his NFL career with the Eagles. While he never made a Pro Bowl, he was a consistent starter for the team across six of his nine seasons, after Zach Ertz left. He was a piece of a Super Bowl-winning roster.

Goedert hit a career-high 830 receiving yards in 2021, but has been strong since then. He produced 702 yards in 2022 and then 592 in 2023. In 2024, he had 496 yards, and last year he had 591.

While he only has 180 yards this year, he is averaging 1.75 yards per route run. For his career, he has averaged 1.7 yards per route run, and last year he was down at 1.34. So, despite being nearly 32 years old, Goedert can still contribute to an offense.

Goedert is on a one-year, $7M deal. So, not only would he not hurt the Bengals’ cap, but they would not be tied to him beyond a potential playoff run. Adding a talented tight end with playoff experience seems like a smart move. Especially because the Eagles know they will not get much for him in return, and they are not competing. He will not cost much.

Bengals Could Use Goedert

The Bengals have struggled to find a strong third pass catcher behind Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. Goedert would not quite solve that issue, but he gives them another tight end who can catch.

What is intriguing about Goedert is that he aligns in the slot on 39.5% of his snaps this season and 41.8% of his snaps for his career. The team can move him around and use him in a versatile manner.

Gesicki aligns in the slot in 63.7% of his snaps for his career. However, this season that number is up to 86%. He is essentially their slot receiver. So, Goedert is likely better than Gesicki in his current role. The Bengals can use him in the slot. More than that, Goedert can also take on more tight end duties, which would allow them to keep Gesicki as a full-time slot. If the Bengals can get Goedert for a reasonable price, it makes plenty of sense.