Ex-NFL Coach Jon Gruden Reacts to Bengals’ Comeback Win Over Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals played what was probably their worst half of the season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, struggling through the first two quarters.

Then they followed it up with their best half by far, scoring 35 unanswered points across the final two quarters to defeat the Ravens 35-13.

For context, Cincinnati trailed Baltimore 13-0 at halftime. They then rallied with five consecutive touchdowns on five drives in the second half.

Jon Gruden Reacts to Bengals’ Win Over Ravens

On Monday morning, longtime head coach and current Barstool Sports personality Jon Gruden joined others around the NFL in reacting to Cincinnati’s historic second-half performance.

“I love winning on the road, hushing the crowd, enjoying a flight home with your team,” Gruden said. “Teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow. Down 13 points at halftime to your archival the Ravens, and they score 35 unanswered points and get a huge AFC North win. Burrow had 292 yards and four touchdowns. He and Tee Higgins they made him pay.”

Winning on the road has me feelin’ NICEY @DKSports #DKPartner https://t.co/RPw2kbrgQQ — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) October 26, 2026

Ja’Marr Chase’s Halftime Speech

After the win, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase delivered a fired-up halftime speech to motivate the team, and it ultimately worked.

“Yeah, Ja’Marr went in there and got after everybody a little and got everybody fired up,” Burrow said.

Joe Burrow says Ja’Marr Chase got into the locker room a bit at half time that ignited a spark: “Ja’Marr went in there and got after everybody a little bit, got everyone fired up.” #Bengals https://t.co/v1YzsnCWjE — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) October 25, 2026

Chase also spoke about what he said after the game.

“I was pretty angry coming into halftime … And I told our offense, we can’t look at our defense the whole time,” Chase said. “We gotta step this shit up and make something work. I’ve done (a halftime speech) before, and I cried last time, but I didn’t cry this time.”

Burrow finished the game completing 22 of 30 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns. Tee Higgins hauled in six receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown. And Chase caught five passes for 62 yards and a score.