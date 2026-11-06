Falcons Suddenly Rule Out Running Back Ahead of Bengals Matchup in Spain

The Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons are in Madrid, Spain, for what should be a memorable international showdown on Sunday.

Ahead of the matchup, which will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET for viewers in the United States, the Falcons made a sudden change to their injury report. Falcons Rule Out Running Back vs Bengals After listing him as questionable entering Friday morning, the Falcons have officially changed their injury report and ruled out running back Brian Robinson Jr. for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. This will mark his third consecutive game on the sidelines. Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “Falcons ruled out RB Brian Robinson Jr. for Sunday’s game in Madrid against the Bengals due to a hamstring injury.” Falcons ruled out RB Brian Robinson Jr. for Sunday’s game in Madrid against the Bengals due to a hamstring injury. https://t.co/NDIAdtS66M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2026

Robinson Jr. has played an important role in the Falcons’ offense this season, often giving starter Bijan Robinson Jr. a break and taking some of the workload off his shoulders.

Without Robinson Jr. over the last two games, Atlanta’s other running backs, primarily Khalil Herbert, have produced little to nothing.

Robinson Jr.’s 2026 Season With Falcons

Robinson Jr. is in his fifth NFL season and first with the Falcons. He has played in six games this year.

He has rushed 53 times for 211 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 4.0 yards per carry. That’s solid production for a backup running back who rarely gets opportunities because Bijan handles most of the workload.

Robinson Jr. spent the first three years of his career with the Washington Commanders after a stellar collegiate career at Alabama. At one point, he appeared poised to become Washington’s featured running back.

However, he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2025, where he saw limited carries behind Christian McCaffrey. He’s now taken on a similar role in Atlanta.