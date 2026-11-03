Former Bengals, Texans Star Joe Mixon Sends Message After Deadly Tragedy

Joe Mixon’s NFL career is on pause following his tenures with the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans. He also tried to come back with the Seattle Seahawks. The two-time Pro Bowler shared strong words in the wake of the tragic news out of Florida on Sunday.

Nine people were killed when their plane crashed to the ground following a rapid descent. It began when they experienced part failure after encountering a powerful storm system.

There were no survivors.

“Absolutely devastated by yesterday’s tragic plane crash in Florida and the loss of all nine lives. I flew on that exact aircraft last month with those same two pilots. They were incredible professionals and genuinely wonderful people. Hearing the young woman’s story and learning about the bright future she had ahead of her makes it even more heartbreaking that her life was cut so short. [broken heart emoji],” Mixon posted on X on November 2.

“My heart, thoughts, and prayers go out to the grieving families and loved ones of everyone on board. A tragic reminder of how fragile life is. Love on your loved ones while you can, because you never know what tomorrow may bring.”

The plane is believed to have faced “overspeed conditions”

“Overspeed, in aviation, refers to a situation where an aircraft exceeds its maximum allowable speed for safe operation,” GlobeAir explains. “This can occur during various phases of flight, such as climb, cruise, or descent. Overspeeding can lead to structural stress, loss of control, or other hazardous conditions, necessitating immediate corrective action by the pilot to reduce speed and mitigate potential risks.”

Ex-Bengals, Texans RB Joe Mixon Offers Condolences After Deadly Plane Crash

“A Learjet crashed on Sunday afternoon in a residential area in Palm Beach County, Florida, ‌killing all nine people on board, US transportation officials said,” Reuters reported on November 1. “The private jet had taken off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

“Videos on social ​media showed the jet slamming into the ground next to a road and exploding.”

ABC 7 wrote on November 2, “The aircraft had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to the Bahamas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Authorities did not immediately say what caused the jet to go down or who was on it,” adding, “The plane was heading east at 35,000 feet when pilots reported turbulence, icing and precipitation and requested to climb another 2,000 feet.

“Moments later, the plane entered a steep dive, first 10,000 feet per minute, then 20,000 feet per minute and up to 30,000 feet per minute, speeding the plane beyond its design limits, according to air traffic control recordings and flight tracking data.”

Details of Deadly Plane Crash Still Emerging

Florida governor Ron Desantis spoke out in the wake the tragedy, which has now seen multiple victims identified.

“It was a ​big-time tragedy that happened,” DeSantis said, per Reuters. “When you see that video, it’s a jarring thing. It was like ​a missile coming down, and a massive explosion, debris going everywhere.”

There is an ongoing investigation into just what caused the failures the led to the crash.

Emergency communications during the vessel’s final moments also made the rounds. They provided a running timeline of the tragic developments in real time.

“FAA records list the Bombardier-made (BBDb.TO), opens new tab Learjet 60’s owner as a Delaware corporation. Canada-based Bombardier said it would fully support the investigation and cooperate as needed,” Reuters reported, which has since been corroborated by other news outlets.

“The crash left a ‘massive crater’ ​by the road near the entrance to a mobile home park, Palm Beach County Commissioner Joel Flores ​said at the news conference. About 600 people were being evacuated from the area and relocated to two shelters in the ‌county, ⁠Flores said.”