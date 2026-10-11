Is Bengals WR Tee Higgins Playing Against Dolphins? Final Status Revealed

The Cincinnati Bengals have faced major questions at wide receiver all week after Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both left Week 4’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with injuries.

Chase sustained a concussion in the first quarter and remained in concussion protocol throughout the week. Higgins strained his adductor in the fourth quarter and attempted to return before sitting out Cincinnati’s final drive.

Both receivers entered the weekend listed as questionable. Now, just hours before the Bengals’ road matchup against the Miami Dolphins, their final statuses have been revealed.

Is Higgins Playing on Sunday?

Despite being day-to-day and missing practice until Friday, Higgins is good to go Sunday and will take the field for Cincinnati.

He is coming off a strong performance against Jacksonville, hauling in 11 catches for 157 yards before leaving with an injury.

Is Chase Playing Against Miami?

Chase’s main goal was to clear concussion protocol and become eligible to play Sunday.

He practiced Thursday and Friday but remained in protocol heading into the weekend. He has now also been cleared to play against the Dolphins.

That means Cincinnati will have both of its leading wide receivers available as it looks to end a two-game skid. The Bengals enter the matchup at 2-2 overall before heading into their bye week.

Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, both listed as questionable for today, both will play against the Dolphins.”

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, both listed as questionable for today, both will play against the Dolphins. https://t.co/NDH3I6kPFn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2026

Cincinnati’s Upcoming Schedule

The Bengals boast one of the easiest remaining schedules in the league by several metrics.

After facing Miami and entering their bye week, Cincinnati will have a massive Week 7 matchup in Baltimore against the Ravens.

The Bengals’ next few games include a home matchup against the Tennessee Titans, a trip to Spain to face the Atlanta Falcons, and a Nov. 15 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to close out the first 10 weeks of the NFL season.