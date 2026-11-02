Ja’Marr Chase Puts Bengals Coach on Notice Despite Win

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans 43-36 in overtime. However, it was the second straight week that the team had to come back after digging a hole, and it was the second straight week that wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had to get the team fired up with a passionate plea on the sideline or in the locker room.

Chase admitted that despite having a strong game statistically and getting the win, he was frustrated with the game. It did not sound like he was happy with head coach Zac Taylor.

“Yeah, I don’t know, ask Zac,” said Chase when asked what was causing the slow starts for the Bengals.

He was asked the same question later, and specifically said that the slow starts are a Zac Taylor question.

Chase was asked if he was satisfied with his first 100-yard game of his season.

“No, no, I ain’t satisfied,” Chase said.

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When asked what would satisfy Chase, he said with a smile that he could not reveal that.

“I can’t tell you what I need,” said Chase.

While Chase did not directly say it, his emotions did not speak to someone who was happy with what his head coach had been doing.

Cincinnati Bengals Star WR Ja’Marr Chase Calls out Head Coach Zac Taylor After Week 8 Win

The biggest thing that Chase thinks the team needs to improve is consistency. The offense scored 35 and 43 points, but was in tight games at the half, and in Week 8, they had to push the game into overtime. Chase noted the high upside is there, but not the consistency.

“Consistency, we need to be better with consistency,” admitted Chase. “Getting the guys more consistent throughout the week. Consistency will be a big thing for us.”

While Chase is disappointed, his head coach and quarterback are not concerned.

Bengals Coach Is Not Worried About Chase

Taylor acknowledged that Chase was likely mad at him. However, he noted that he likes when his star is mad, because he and the team always respond.

“You saw how it went after that,” said Taylor. “So, I trust him to do his job through all circumstances. He gonna be mad at me; he’s going to be mad at whoever. I trust him to go out there and do his job, make plays, and so that doesn’t change anything. I kind of like it, to be honest with you. It’s kind of just something different to deal with. So, it’s kind of good. I like the competitiveness from our guys. They can be mad at me. I’m good with all of it. We’ll always work through that. Find a way to go win a game, move on. I’m glad we have him.”

Burrow also added that the emotions are normal and that Chase was frustrated with different things. Burrow did not point the finger at Taylor.

“A lot of different things,” said Burrow on Chase’s frustrations. “It was an emotional game, and obviously didn’t hit him on the deep one, and we just turned it over too many times.”

Burrow noted that the concerns are team-oriented and not a problem.

“He wants to win and wants to execute on every snap,” said Burrow.