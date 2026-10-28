Bengals Make Week 8 Injury Announcement on Ja’Marr Chase

The Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appeared on the injury report on Wednesday. Chase was listed as a non-participant, but the reason was non-injury related, with a designation that they were resting his ankle.

So, it sounds as though the ankle is a bit sore, but enough to be deemed a legitimate injury. We will see if Chase misses any more time. At that point, it would be a legitimate injury to be concerned about. For now, it appears as though Chase is going to be ready to play in Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans.

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase Appears on Injury Report

This early in the week, veteran players can be given time off, and that is no different for Chase. Chase missed five games in 2022 due to a hip injury. Even then, he returned much faster than anticipated.

Other than that, he has not missed any time due to an injury. Chase has also gone over 1,000 yards in his first five NFL seasons.

Chase produced 1,455 yards as a rookie, making the second-team All-Pro and being named the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In his second season, he played in 12 games and produced 1,046 yards. He bounced back the next year with 1,216 yards on 100 receptions. Then, he had a career year in 2024. Chase put up 127 receptions for 1,708 yards.

He was not as good in 2025, but Joe Burrow ended up missing a good chunk of time. Still, he finished with 125 catches for 1,412 yards.

So far this season, he has 351 yards. Still, Chase is a bit less productive than in most seasons. He is averaging 1.9 yards per route run. That is strong for most receivers, but not up to the standard of the All-Pro.

Chase averaged 2.21 yards per route run for his career, and his career low before this season was 1.97.

So, there could be an argument that Chase just needs a day to rest and get back to his old ways. He is not injured, but not quite up to full speed, either.

Bengals Enter Week 8 Matchup With Titans

Cincinnati is coming into the game with a 4-2 record. They started hot with wins against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. However, they stumbled against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. They lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, but have now won two straight.

However, they beat the 1-5 Miami Dolphins, and Tyler Huntley led the Baltimore Ravens. Now, they get the 1-6 Tennessee Titans. They need to rack up the wins because the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers present bigger tests in Weeks 9 and 10.