Joe Burrow Sends Strong Message on Bengals Rookie

The Cincinnati Bengals lost tight ends Erick All and Tanner Hudson to injuries in back-to-back games. The two were depth options at tight end, but they combined for 182 snaps this season. So, the team is going to need to lean on the end of roster options to pick up the slack.

The name that both head coach Zac Taylor and quarterback Joe Burrow appear to be most excited to see is rookie seventh-round pick Jack Endries.

“I’m so excited to see what he can do and how he can keep improving and growing,” said Burrow on the chance that Endries will get this week. “Then we will see what we can do from there.”

Endries has played in ten snaps on offense and 32 snaps on special teams across three games. he was active in Week 7 and played a career-high nine snaps due to the injuries.

Cincinnati Bengals Could Lean on Rookie Tight End Jack Endries in Week 8

Burrow noted that he likes what he has seen from Endries, particularly in the passing game so far. He acknowledges that Endries has a good feel for space.

“He seems to have a feel for the game,” said Burrow. “All of the things that we talk about in the pass game, Jack seems to see it and feel it like a quarterback does.”

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Burrow noted that Endries is not going to come in and solve all of the team’s issues.

“Obviously he has a way to go being a rookie and seeing all of those different looks in different spots, but we feel good about where he can go,’ said Burrow. “He brings some toughness in the run game as well. I haven’t seen too much of it obviously, because he hasn’t been out there really, but I am excited to see what he can do.”

Bengals Are Counting on Endries

Taylor added that he’s excited about Endries due to his attention to detail.

“Attention to detail has been really important to him,” said Taylor on why the team is calling on the rookie now. “Waiting for his moment, you can tell. He never knew when his number was going to be called. He’s really got to know three different positions, and so I’ve got trust, just watching him operate in practice and in meetings and in training camp, that if needed he was going to be ready to go. There was a time when he wasn’t needed because we had everybody healthy, and now’s that time. So I’m not nervous at all about using him. I think he’s earned the opportunity.”

Endries spent two years at Cal before transferring to Texas for his final collegiate season. The Bengals will still play Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample over Endries. However, Endries will be called on to fill the void left by Hudson and All, who played different roles. That is a lot to put on a rookie who was taken so late in the draft. It will be interesting to see how he responds.