Former Cincinnati Bengals Starting Quarterback Joins Los Angeles Chargers

Former Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback Jake Browning has found a new NFL home.

“The Chargers are signing veteran QB Jake Browning, per source,” The Ringer and Netflix’s Tom Pelissero reported on X on October 13.

“Browning is expected to join their practice squad,” The Athletic’s Noah Furtado reported on the move, adding that “the move comes after QB Trey Lance (groin) was placed on IR over the weekend.

“QB DJ Uiagalelei remains on the 53.”

Ex-Bengals QB Jake Browning Joining Chargers

Browning, 30, is a former undrafted free agent who entered the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings. However, he broke through to a regular-season contributor with the Bengals.

Browning has appeared in 17 games, including 10 starts, all with the Bengals. He started seven of his 10 games played in 2023. He has thrown for 2,707 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions in his career, completing 68.5% of his passing attempts.

Browning is 4-6 as a starter with a 2,384-15-12 line on 69.3% completion.

Browning has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his career. The former Bengals fill-in starter has always been viewed as a backup-caliber QB at the NFL level.

“Browning is a college game-manager whose success is tied to his talent at receiver,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote ahead of the 2019 draft. “Browning has moments where he can rise to the occasion, but he’s failed to sustain it over the last two seasons and he doesn’t have the size, arm strength or intangibles to fall back on. He is a late-round to undrafted prospect with an uphill battle to earn a roster spot.”

The Bengals had already moved on from Browning long before his move to the Chargers.

Starter Joe Burrow (who Browning filled in for in 2023) and current QB2 Joe Flacco are healthy. The Bengals also have veterans Josh Johnson and Sean Clifford on their practice squad. They are two former fifth-round picks from the 2008 and 2023 drafts, respectively.

Johnson is a history-making journeyman who began his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Clifford got his start with the Green Bay Packers.

The Bengals will not face Browning and the Chargers this season, barring a Super Bowl run.