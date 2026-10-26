Ja’Marr Chase Raises Eyebrows With Bengals Play-Calling Comment After Win

The Cincinnati Bengals pulled off a remarkable comeback against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 25, but Ja’Marr Chase had an interesting response when asked about the team’s offensive approach.

After Cincinnati’s 35-13 win, Chase was asked about the stark contrast between the Bengals’ first-half struggles and their explosive second-half performance.

His response seemed to point to the team’s offensive play-calling, but the star receiver quickly turned the exchange into a joke.

The comments came after a game in which Cincinnati managed just 59 yards before halftime, only to explode for 35 unanswered points in the second half.

While Chase’s fiery halftime speech has received considerable attention, his postgame remarks raise another question about the Bengals’ offense.

Why did it take until halftime for Cincinnati’s talented offense to find its rhythm?

Ja’Marr Chase Makes Pointed Remark About Bengals’ Play-Calling

Following the victory, Chase spoke with reporters about the Bengals’ dramatic second-half turnaround.

When asked what kind of team the Bengals are, Chase said, “an aggressive team that does it all.”

The reporter wondered why the team wasn’t aggressive in the first half.

“I don’t call the plays,” Chase said.

He then joked, “You want me to call some plays? No, I’m messing with y’all, man,” before laughing off the exchange.

Whether Chase was trying to criticize Zac Taylor’s play calling or just joking around with the reporters is a little unclear.

One thing that is not unclear was the difference between the two halves for the Bengals.

Cincinnati entered halftime trailing 13-0 after running just 15 offensive plays.

Burrow completed six of 12 passes for 43 yards during the first half, while Tee Higgins failed to record a reception.

Everything changed after halftime.

Burrow completed 16 of 18 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns in the second half, leading Cincinnati to touchdowns on five consecutive possessions.

Burrow credited the team’s adjustments and emphasized returning to familiar offensive concepts.

“We just started calling some of our base stuff,” Burrow explained.

He also noted the offensive line’s improved protection, better execution, and the emphasis on getting the ball to Chase and Higgins.

Whether it was poor first-half play calling, poor execution, or a combination of the two, the Bengals looked like a different team in the second half, and that raises a broader question.

Do the Bengals Have a Play-Calling Problem?

Interestingly, both Chase and Burrow’s postgame comments raise some questions about play-calling.

Chase called it out directly before laughing off the exchange. Burrow talked about getting back to familiar concepts in the second half.

The Bengals have enough offensive talent to overwhelm almost any defense when Burrow, Chase, and Higgins are clicking.

However, Cincinnati’s struggles to consistently establish an offensive rhythm remain a concern.

Too often, the Bengals appear to allow opposing defenses to dictate their approach. An inconsistent running game and early-down struggles can leave Burrow operating almost exclusively out of the shotgun, attempting to make difficult throws to his star receivers.

The team’s earlier struggles with its under-center offense highlight how difficult it has been to establish a more versatile attack.

Coming off a bye week, Cincinnati’s inability to generate momentum during the first half against Baltimore was particularly concerning.

That doesn’t mean Taylor deserves no credit for the comeback.

The Bengals coach explained after the game that the offense repeatedly failed to convert third downs, preventing it from establishing any sustained rhythm.

The 16-yard touchdown pass to Drew Sample was also an excellent example of Cincinnati’s ability to scheme players open. Taylor explained that the Bengals had practiced variations of the play for years.

The concern isn’t necessarily whether Taylor can design successful plays. He clearly can.

The Bengals just have too much talent on offense to allow opposing defenses to dictate the game. With the threat that Chase and Higgins provide on the outside, the Bengals should be able to run the football, work different sides of the field, and control games with a strong offensive plan.

Too often the team looks stuck in the mud before Burrow, Higgins and Chase provide some kind of magical moment to kickstart the offense.

Hopefully, Zac Taylor can take this aggressive second-half approach and maintain it going forward. Getting shut out in the first half is not a viable strategy moving forward.

The Bengals ultimately earned a massive AFC North victory and improved to 4-2. They will look to keep the offense rolling next Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.