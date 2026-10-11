Is Ja’Marr Chase Playing Today vs. Dolphins? Latest Bengals News

Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are both questionable for the Cincinnati Bengals today. They face the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. Both practiced in full on Friday, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

Chase Still Needs To Clear Protocol

Chase suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and remained in the concussion protocol throughout the week. Head coach Zac Taylor did not commit to him playing, since Chase still has to clear the protocol before kickoff.

Still, his full practice on Friday is a strong sign. It gives the Bengals star a real chance to suit up.

Chase was off to a fast start before the injury. He has appeared in all four games this season and has 21 catches on 28 targets for 212 yards and three touchdowns. He had caught three passes against Jacksonville before he left.

Higgins Has A Chance Too

Higgins is dealing with an adductor injury he suffered in that same game, and the Bengals have listed him as day-to-day. He still practiced in full on Friday, which gives him a real shot at playing.

Before he went down, Higgins was dominant against the Jaguars. He caught 11 of his 15 targets for 157 yards. Overall, he has 25 catches on 39 targets for 401 yards and a touchdown this season.

Even so, his lengthy injury history could matter. Cincinnati may limit his snaps if he suits up.

Bengals Send Encouraging Signal

On Saturday, the Bengals did not elevate a receiver from the practice squad, even with both stars listed as questionable. That could signal at least one of them will play.

If so, Cincinnati would gain a big edge against Miami. The winless Dolphins rank 31st in the league in EPA per pass play on defense, so a heavy workload for Chase or Higgins could be a problem for them.