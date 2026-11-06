Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Makes Emotional Admission About 2021 NFL Draft

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is looking back on one of the most consequential moments of his football career ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

The two teams share an interesting piece of NFL Draft history. In 2021, Atlanta selected tight end Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick, leaving Chase available for Cincinnati at No. 5.

Five years later, Chase has become one of the NFL’s premier receivers, establishing himself as a cornerstone of the Bengals’ offense alongside quarterback Joe Burrow.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the November 8 matchup in Madrid, Spain, Chase was asked whether being selected immediately after Pitts had any lasting impact on him.

His response suggested he couldn’t be happier with how things unfolded.

“What happened to me was the best decision of my life,” Chase said, per Bengals reporter Paul Dehner Jr. on X.

Ja’Marr Chase Reflects on Life-Changing Bengals Draft Decision

When the Bengals entered the 2021 NFL Draft, their fifth overall selection attracted considerable attention.

Cincinnati was coming off a difficult 2020 season in which Burrow suffered a serious knee injury, prompting debate about whether the organization should prioritize offensive line protection or another explosive weapon.

The decision ultimately came down to a handful of highly regarded prospects, including Pitts, Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell and Chase.

As Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson reported at the time, Cincinnati considered those players among the strongest prospects available outside the quarterbacks.

Atlanta removed Pitts from consideration by selecting him fourth overall, leaving Cincinnati to choose between Chase, Sewell and its other options.

The Bengals ultimately reunited Chase with Burrow, a pairing that had already enjoyed extraordinary success at LSU.

Now, five years later and in Madrid, Spain of all places, Chase seems to be more than content with where he wound up.

Chase’s Career Has Vindicated Bengals’ 2021 Selection

Chase wasted little time proving Cincinnati made a wise investment.

As a rookie in 2021, he recorded 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns, earning Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

His immediate impact helped the Bengals reach Super Bowl LVI, where Cincinnati ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Rams.

Since then, Chase has continued building one of the most impressive résumés among NFL wide receivers.

His remarkable 2024 season was particularly memorable. Chase led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, completing the prestigious receiving triple crown.

He finished that campaign with 127 catches, 1,708 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns, further establishing his place among the league’s elite offensive players.

The decision to draft Chase has also helped Cincinnati maintain one of the NFL’s most dangerous quarterback-receiver combinations.

Pitts has been a solid player for Atlanta, though he hasn’t quite lived up to his pre-draft hype. The two dynamic pass-catchers will face off in Spain on Sunday.

That matchup offers another reminder of how closely the two franchises’ draft histories are connected.

Chase could have landed in Atlanta had the Falcons chosen differently. Instead, he joined the Bengals, reunited with Burrow, and helped reshape Cincinnati’s offense.

And based on his latest comments, the five-time Pro Bowler wouldn’t change a thing.