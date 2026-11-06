Ja’Marr Chase Has a Message for Poorly Dressed Athletes in Exclusive Ad

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the NFL’s most recognizable stars in Ja’Marr Chase, but the All-Pro wide receiver has apparently identified a problem that even football’s biggest names can’t escape: terrible fashion choices.

In a new Fabletics commercial shared exclusively with Heavy ahead of its public debut, Chase takes off the cleats and takes on the role of a concerned spokesman, urging viewers to help rescue athletes from their questionable off-field wardrobes.

The satirical advertisement, which is set to air Monday, November 9, plays out like an emotional public service announcement. In the ad, Chase is fighting to put an end to bad outfits.

And he’s treating the matter with all the seriousness it doesn’t deserve.

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Ja’Marr Chase Wants to Save Athletes From Their Terrible Fashion Choices

The commercial opens with Chase delivering his message. He is accompanied by the sort of melancholy piano music reminiscent of Sarah McLachlan.

He’s concerned about a problem facing athletes everywhere: Their performance on the field simply isn’t translating to their clothing choices away from it.

According to Chase, these athletes are letting down themselves, their teammates, and, perhaps most tragically, their closets.

The advertisement leans heavily into the familiar conventions of emotional fundraising appeals. Between Chase’s warnings, the screen intermittently fades to black to deliver dramatic messages about the supposed crisis.

As athletes have gotten bolder and bolder with their outfits over the years, Chase is pushing back. He’s determined to put an end to bad fits. He even pledges to #FixTheFits of poorly dressed athletes everywhere.

The commercial even claims that 3,000 athletes were rescued from bad fits last year, while hundreds of others weren’t so lucky.

It’s an intentionally ridiculous message delivered with the straight-faced urgency of a genuine public service campaign.

Rather than simply advertising a new pair of pants or a sweatshirt, Chase is asking viewers to join a movement.

The commercial is a playful use of Chase’s off-field image. The Bengals receiver is known for his confidence, and his interest in fashion has become an increasingly visible part of his public persona.

The commercial is scheduled to reach a broader audience after Heavy’s exclusive first look, with the brand planning a social media rollout ahead of its Monday airing.

Ja’Marr Chase’s Fabletics Partnership Goes Beyond the Commercial

Although the new commercial is making its debut, Chase’s relationship with Fabletics is nothing new.

The company first announced its partnership with Chase in September 2025, naming him its first professional athlete ambassador.

Since then, the wide receiver has worked with the brand on clothing collections intended to bridge the gap between athletic performance and everyday fashion.

In January 2026, Chase and Fabletics introduced their first athlete-curated collection. The collaboration subsequently expanded through additional releases, including a fall collection unveiled in September.

That September collection featured 25 styles, including accessories, with pieces such as cargo pants, oversized T-shirts, hoodies, joggers, and shorts.

It also included orange-themed clothing geared toward Cincinnati fans.

This further ties the collaboration to Chase’s identity as one of the Bengals’ biggest stars.

In announcing that collection, Chase emphasized that his clothing choices are about more than appearances.

“Becoming the best version of yourself on and off the field starts with confidence,” Chase said in the September announcement.

That sentiment helps explain the premise behind his latest commercial, even if the new advertisement delivers its message with considerably more humor.</p>

The new spot takes that emphasis on personal style in a different direction: fixing poor fits from athletes everywhere.

Fortunately, Chase appears ready to lead the rescue effort.

And with the campaign’s call to action, #FixTheFits, he wants everyone else to join him.