Bengals Star Ja’Marr Chase Suffers Injury vs. Jaguars

The Cincinnati Bengals got a major injury scare during Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was forced to leave the game.

Chase was taken to the blue medical tent and is being evaluated for a possible concussion. He later left the sideline and headed to the locker room for further evaluation. His status for the remainder of Sunday’s game remains unclear.

The injury is a potentially significant blow for a Bengals offense looking to rebound from last week’s loss to Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati will now await an update on its All-Pro receiver as the game continues.