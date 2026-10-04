Ja'Marr Chase celebrates with Tee Higgins during the Cincinnati Bengals' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 27, 2026.
The Cincinnati Bengals got a major injury scare during Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was forced to leave the game.
Chase was taken to the blue medical tent and is being evaluated for a possible concussion. He later left the sideline and headed to the locker room for further evaluation. His status for the remainder of Sunday’s game remains unclear.
The injury is a potentially significant blow for a Bengals offense looking to rebound from last week’s loss to Pittsburgh.
Cincinnati will now await an update on its All-Pro receiver as the game continues.
Henry DiGennaro Henry DiGennaro is a Heavy Sports contributor covering the Cincinnati Bengals and NFL. A Cincinnati native and lifelong Bengals fan, he previously covered the team for FanSided's Stripe Hype. He graduated magna cum laude from Northern Kentucky University with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies and a minor in Marketing. More about Henry DiGennaro
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Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase suffered an injury during Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Bengals Star Ja’Marr Chase Suffers Injury vs. Jaguars