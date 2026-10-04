Ja’Marr Chase Sends 2-Word Message After Leaving Bengals Game With Injury

The Cincinnati Bengals fell in dramatic fashion, 22-17, to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase exited the game in the first half after a Jacksonville defender grabbed his facemask, leading to a hard hit to the head.

After lying on the ground for an extended period, Chase walked under his own power to the blue medical tent. He eventually headed to the locker room with a trainer carrying his helmet as the team evaluated him for a concussion.

Chase Sends Message on Social Media

Shortly into the second half, the Bengals officially ruled Chase out for the game. While his teammates were still playing, Chase posted a two-word message on social media.

“Who Dey,” Chase wrote on X.

Who Dey ❤️ — Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) October 4, 2026

Chase ultimately finished the game with three receptions for 27 yards before exiting the contest, while Tee Higgins led the team with 11 receptions for 157 yards.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 39 of 54 passes for 428 yards, one touchdown and two costly interceptions in a game where Cincinnati couldn’t get anything going on the ground, rushing for just 23 yards on 15 carries.

Chase’s Status Moving Forward

It’s still unclear what Chase’s status will be for Week 5 when the Bengals take on the Miami Dolphins.

However, Chase could potentially clear the concussion protocol within the week leading up to Sunday, but his injury certainly puts his status in doubt. Higgins also tweaked his groin late in the game and wasn’t on the field for the team’s final drive.

The Bengals have a Week 6 bye after their next game against Miami, so they could choose to be extra cautious with their two star wide receivers. However, after back-to-back losses, Cincinnati will have a sense of urgency to get a win before the bye.