Bengals Zac Taylor Addresses Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Playing Through Injuries

The Cincinnati Bengals got back on track on Sunday, picking up a 31-24 win over the Miami Dolphins. That snapped a brief two-game losing streak for the Bengals in the process.

The Bengals were able to do that despite some concerning injury issues that were popping up in recent weeks. Most notably, wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both entered the game listed as questionable. Chase suffered a concussion in Week 4 and Higgins was dealing with what’s been listed as a groin and neck injury. Both would manage to play.

Chase was excellent for Cincinnati. He finished the day with 6 receptions for 77 yards and 1 touchdown. Higgins also played extensively, though he didn’t put up the same kind of numbers. He finished with 2 receptions for 22 yards in a gutsy effort.

Cincinnati Bengals HC Zac Taylor on Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

Following the game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor shared his own praise of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. In particular, for how they acted as leaders by doing their best to get back on the field as quickly as possible.

“Hats off to them,” Taylor said. “They wanted to play, and Ja’Marr had to clear protocol on Saturday. His mindset all along was, ‘I’m playing.’ Now I hadn’t seen him on the field enough to know. I appreciate him saying that, but I need to see him do it in practice, and he did.”

Cincinnati came into Week 5 with their backs against the wall a bit. Entering at 2-2, they were tied for last in the AFC North. It’s still early, but the Bengals don’t want to fall too far out of the race already. It made what Chase and Higgins did that much more important for the Bengals.

“For those guys to go out there and make plays that they did for us is a big time. I don’t ever question that. Those guys have been here seven years, six years, and they show up for us every chance they get. We have leaders and great players like that on your team. It sets the tone for everybody else when those guys are playing through injuries and doing everything they can to come down here and play in Miami before bye week. They could easily say, give me a week off, we’ll get the bye week, and we’ll come back for divisional game, but they didn’t want to do that,” Taylor said.

Bengals TE Tanner Hudson Stepping Up Amid Injuries

One under-the-radar player who has been a major boost for the Bengals on offense is Tanner Hudson. The tight end may not be a star, but he’s become a key contributor.

Against Miami, Hudson had 3 receptions for 14 yards. He also had a key touchdown in the win.

“He’s just Mr. Dependable, whether he’s on the practice squad, whether he’s on the roster; he’s going to show up,” Taylor said. “He’s been who we thought he was. Tanner shows up and makes plays, never complains. Erick goes down for a play, he’s in. Mike goes down for a play, he’s in. He knows them all, he can play them all. I just need the defense to decide who he is, so we know if we’re going to get base or nickel when he’s in there.”

The Bengals have a bye week coming up next week. After that, they’ll hope to be much healthier at wide receiver. When that happens, it will be interesting to see how Hudson fits in.