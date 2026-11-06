Bengals Trade Idea Fixes Problem with ‘Promising’ 23-Year-Old

The Cincinnati Bengals could trade for Carolina Panthers tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, according to Bill Barnwell of ESPN. Barnwell notes that Sanders is young and has potential, but needs to change teams. The Bengals are a great fit.

“Panthers tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders got off to a promising start as a rookie, but he managed just 190 receiving yards over 13 games in 2025 and has been a healthy scratch for the entirety of the 2026 season so far,” wrote Barnwell. “He needs a change of scenery, and while the Panthers have clearly soured on him, Sanders’ athleticism and ability after the catch played up in 2024. He would be an interesting receiving tight end option for the Bengals as a replacement for Hudson.”

Cincinnati currently has Tanner Hudson and Erick All on the IR.

Cincinnati Bengals Could Trade for Carolina Panthers Tight End Ja’Tavion Sanders

Sanders showed some promise as a fourth-round pick out of Texas in the 2024 NFL Draft. He recorded 342 yards in his rookie season but was unable to build on that. Despite being active for 13 games, he had 190 yards in his second season.

Now, he is a healthy scratch in his third season. The Panthers have Tommy Tremble, Darren Waller and Mitchell Evans. They use all three in varying roles. So, it is hard to see Sanders cracking the lineup anytime soon.

Sanders is only 23 years old this year, and tight end is a position that can take until your mid-20s to really get going. The Bengals could have him come in and fill the Hudson role, which gets him on the field. However, they do not have a long-term answer at tight end, either. This makes him more appealing to the Bengals.

Bengals Need a Tight End

The Bengals have been looking for a tight end to complete the roster for years. Right now, they are leaning on Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample. Sample is a free agent after the season, and cutting Gesicki would save the Bengals $8M in salary cap space.

At this rate, the team does not have the talent at tight end to replace Gesicki, so that would be out of the question. If they could add Sanders, he could replace Hudson in the short term. Then, if he develops, he would eventually be the player who could replace Gesicki. He is younger, and if he can take steps behind Gesicki, his ceiling is higher.

The Panthers have other needs and could try to turn whatever the Bengals give them into a starter they need. Meanwhile, the Bengals get upside and potential at a position that has plagued them for years.

If the Panthers are listening to offers on Sanders, the Bengals have to call. The trade deadline is November 10 at 4 PM EST.