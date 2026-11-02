Bengals Urged to Add Former No. 3 Pick After Injury

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback D.J. Turner left the team’s Week 8 win over the Tennessee Titans with an ankle injury. While the timeline for his return is unclear, cornerback was already a weaker position, so the team might have to go out and make a move.

While a significant move like a trade might not be in the picture, they could look into some of the free agents available. One option is former number three overall pick and former Ohio State star Jeff Okudah, according to Jason Garrison of the Cincy Jungle.

Garrison notes that Okudah has a lot more potential than most free agents who are available at this stage of the season.

“The 6-foot-1, 205-pound cornerback has the size and speed to play on the outside, and he could be looking to prove he can put it all together on the field,” wrote Garrison. “He’s relatively young, and the Bengals could do worse if they need urgent help.”

Okudah was on the Minnesota Vikings last season.

Cincinnati Bengals Could Sign Jeff Okudah Amid D.J. Turner Injury

Okudah never lived up to the hype of a top five pick, but injuries had a lot to do with it. The Detroit Lions rookie started in six games. He struggled on the field and struggled to stay healthy as well. Hamstring and shoulder injuries had him active for just nine games.

In his second NFL season, Okudah played one game and tore his Achilles. He came back in 2022 and started 15 games, but was not quite the same. Detroit traded him to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick that offseason.

Okudah started nine games for the Falcons, but did not land a contract extension with the team. In 2024, he was active for six games, but did not start. He did the same for the Vikings in 2025.

He has 2,065 career snaps, but 172 snaps in the past two seasons. Still, he has three seasons with at least 460 snaps. Okudah is also just 27 years old. The Bengals could give him a chance.

Bengals Need Help at CB

The Bengals cornerback room was a big part of the reason why the team needed to take their Week 8 win over the Titans into overtime. Turner and Dax Hill started on the outside. However, Turner got hurt, and the team benched Hill for a series or two. So, the team leaned on D.J. Ivey and Josh Newton for significant points of the game.

Newton went from inactive to six snaps in Week 7 and then 63 snaps in Week 8. If Turner misses time and Hill is on thin ice, they are going to dig a bit too deep into the depth of their cornerback room.

They have Tacario Davis, but the third-round rookie does not seem ready. They also have Trikweze Bridges and Bralyn Lux on the practice squad. Still, the thought of Okudah feels more likely now.